During that time frame, Michigan’s covid hospitalizations rose by nearly 1,900, CDC data shows, marking the highest figure for a single state. Hospitalizations also went up by more than 1,400 patients each in Ohio and Pennsylvania and by more than 900 in Indiana. The four states, which have some of the highest per capita current hospitalization numbers in the nation, are responsible for almost half of the country’s increase in covid hospitalizations between Nov. 10 and Dec. 5.
Coronavirus cases, driven by the delta variant, have also been rising since late October. A rise in hospitalizations tends to follow a rise in new cases by a couple of weeks. At the pandemic’s peak, in January, U.S. hospitalizations reached nearly 128,000.
A youth mental health crisis was already brewing. The pandemic made it worse, surgeon general says.
The situation painted across the U.S. surgeon general’s 53-page advisory is dire.
Compared with 2019, emergency room visits for suicide attempts rose 51 percent for adolescent girls in early 2021. Among boys, there was an increase of four percentage points. Depression and anxiety doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, with 25 percent of youths experiencing depressive symptoms and 20 percent suffering anxiety symptoms, according to the report published Tuesday.
“It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy wrote in an advisory published Tuesday. “Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread. But most importantly, they are treatable, and often preventable.”
First plant-based coronavirus vaccine shows 'positive' results, say GlaxoSmithKline and Medicago
Pharmaceutical companies Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline announced on Tuesday “positive efficacy and safety results” from a global trial using what they say is the world’s first plant-based coronavirus vaccine.
The late-stage trial, which studied 24,000 adults across six countries, found that the overall efficacy rate of the vaccine candidate was 71 percent, rising to 75.3 percent against coronavirus “of any severity for the globally dominant Delta variant.” However, the trial did not include the newly identified omicron variant.
The global Phase 3 placebo-controlled efficacy study used Canada-based Medicago’s plant-based vaccine in combination with British drugmaker GSK’s pandemic adjuvant, an ingredient that works to boost the immune response and efficacy of others’ vaccines.
It does not yet have a brand name, the companies said, but is referred to as “CoVLP.”
Pfizer could have new vaccine targeted at omicron in March, CEO says
Pfizer could have a new vaccine targeted at the omicron variant of the coronavirus in March, the company’s CEO said Tuesday, adding that it is not yet clear that it will be necessary.
Speaking at a Wall Street Journal conference of business leaders, CEO Albert Bourla emphasized that scientists are still gathering information on the variant, which experts worry could be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines. The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech was the first to get full authorization in the United States.
A new laboratory study in South Africa shows that the omicron variant has significant, but not total, ability to evade virus-fighting antibodies generated by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The findings have not been peer reviewed. With omicron, researchers found a 41-fold drop in antibodies’ ability to block the virus compared to an early strain.
Early reports also suggest the omicron variant might lead to less severe disease, public health officials say, but they also underscore that more data will clarify the picture.
“I think that if there is a need for the vaccine, we will have a vaccine in March,” Bourla said. “I don’t know if there will be a need for a vaccine. We will know that in a few weeks.”
Sticking with the current vaccine would be “preferable, of course,” he said.
South Korea tops 7,000 daily new cases for the first time
SEOUL — South Korea on Wednesday reported more than 7,000 daily new coronavirus infections for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
The nation has been grappling with a surge in infections since its social distancing restrictions were eased last month to rejuvenate the economy.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 63 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,020. The nation’s mortality rate is still low, at 0.8 percent, less than half the global average.
However, a record 840 virus patients are in serious or critical condition, straining already depleted medical resources. Hospitals in the metropolitan Seoul area, where of 5,602 of the 7,175 new cases were reported, face an acute shortage of beds for covid-19 treatment.
“In the greater capital area where 80 percent of the country’s cases are concentrated, we are adding more hospital beds thanks to support from health-care forces but still find it hard to catch up with the speed of infections,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday.
Patients with mild cases have been told to isolate at home amid hospital-bed shortages, with Korean health authorities overseeing their cases remotely.
In Wednesday’s virus meeting, Kim called for unvaccinated schoolchildren to be immunized (those 12 and older are eligible) and for vaccinated older adults to get booster doses. South Korea has fully vaccinated 92 percent of its adult population, according to the KDCA.
The federal government has also ramped up border measures to stave off the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. All travelers entering South Korea have to quarantine for at least 10 days. As of Tuesday, the country had reported 38 cases of the omicron variant.
First lab results show omicron has 'much more extensive escape' from antibodies than previous variants
The first in-depth laboratory study of the omicron variant of the coronavirus offers a mixed bag of bad news and good news.
The bad: This variant is extremely slippery. It eludes a great deal of the protection provided by disease-fighting antibodies. That means people who previously recovered from a bout of covid-19 could be reinfected. And people who have been vaccinated could suffer breakthrough infections.
But the findings of the study, which tested the omicron variant of the coronavirus against the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, aren’t entirely bleak. The study, released Tuesday, found that even if the power of vaccines is diminished in the face of omicron, there’s still some protection afforded against the virus. And it suggests that booster shots could be key in the battle with the variant.
The implications of the findings for vaccine strategy are, at this point, unclear. It is a good sign that the Pfizer vaccine retains some punch against the omicron variant, but these lab experiments are a highly artificial way of testing how vaccines hold up.