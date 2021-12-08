Foster was first arrested Friday while he was driving through the small town of Reform, Ala., on his way to Atlanta for business, his family said. Reform Police said they clocked Foster driving 90 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone. Foster did not pull over for officers and continued to drive, nearly hitting three other cars, authorities say. Police chased Foster until an officer laid spike strips on the highway that disabled Foster’s Jeep. The chase ended quickly with no injuries, police say.