News of Foster’s death has stirred outrage from colleagues and fans, with some frustrated with the lack of information about the moments before.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating Foster’s death, spokeswoman Amanda Wasden said in a statement. Findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, according to the agency.
His family said they will request an independent autopsy. They’re also seeking answers about what happened to Foster while he was in custody, as they said they were barred from visiting him due to covid-19 restrictions.
Foster was first arrested Friday while he was driving through the small town of Reform, Ala., on his way to Atlanta for business, his family said. Reform Police said they clocked Foster driving 90 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone. Foster did not pull over for officers and continued to drive, nearly hitting three other cars, authorities say. Police chased Foster until an officer laid spike strips on the highway that disabled Foster’s Jeep. The chase ended quickly with no injuries, police say.
“We’re talking about a few minutes, five minutes maybe,” Reform Police Chief Richard Black told The Post.
Black said he called the family, but declined to share what was discussed. But Black said he had questions about Foster’s mental health before his parents shared that the former athlete and father of four was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
“He might talk to you a little bit, sometimes he would say nothing, and that wouldn’t be your normal answers during the booking process,” Black said. “It raised my concern enough.”
Foster’s family paid his bail for the traffic misdemeanors, seeking to get him out and care at a University of Alabama facility in Birmingham.
However, just before he was set to be released on Sunday, Foster was accused of trying to steal socks, according to the court records. Deputies say he began hitting another inmate over the socks, and then with a deputy and a corrections officer. The other inmate was hospitalized. Foster was re-charged.
Appearing in court the next day, Foster was not compliant, according to the judge who ruled Foster was not “mentally stable and a danger to himself and others." The judge ordered that Foster be held without bond and receive a mental evaluation. Later that day, Foster was dead.
Foster’s father, Glenn Foster Sr., told The Post on Tuesday that he believed his son was acting abnormally because he was having a manic episode. He said that authorities should have recognized his behavior and acted swiftly.
“It’s your responsibility, especially if you’ve been notified that the person has a preexisting condition, and observed his mental state, how he’s reacting, how he’s talking, his emotions, his behavior, his inability to sleep, his losing weight, his appetite is suppressed,” Foster Sr. said of his son’s jailers. “They never let him get the medical help that any human being deserves.”
On Wednesday, Foster Sr. said authorities told him the autopsy of his son was complete but he didn’t have any more information.
Foster, who grew up in Chicago, played his college football for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 2013, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints, playing on the NFL team until 2014 after an injury that year. In the years since, Foster and his wife raised four daughters, ages seven months through 9 years old, in Baton Rouge, beginning several businesses including a coffee shop and granite company, his father said.
