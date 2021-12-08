When officers discovered Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation, they tried to arrest him. As Wright struggled with an officer who was trying to handcuff him, Potter, who is White, drew her gun and twice threatened to “tase” Wright before firing a single shot, striking him in the chest.
Body-camera video captured the chaotic incident, including Potter’s stunned reaction as she realized she had fired her service revolver.
“Holy s---! I just shot him,” Potter yelled at another officer, according to body-camera video and the complaint against her. “I grabbed the wrong f------ gun. I shot him.”
“I’m going to go to prison,” Potter said a minute later, according to prosecutors. “I killed a boy.”
Wright — who cried out “Ah, he shot me!” as the bullet pierced his chest — drove his vehicle a short distance down the street and crashed. Responding medical personnel were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Minn. police officer who shot Daunte Wright apparently meant to use Taser but fired gun, police chief says
Potter, 49, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center force, resigned after the April 11 incident, which took place in the final weeks of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in the death of George Floyd. Wright’s killing sparked fresh unrest across the Twin Cities, including clashes between demonstrators and police in a region still on edge after Floyd’s killing.
Potter’s attorneys in an October court filing listed four possible defenses they plan to use in court: “innocent mistake,” “innocent accident,” “her perceived use of a Taser was reasonable” and a “lack of causation.”
During jury selection last week, her attorneys indicated Potter would testify in her own defense — a decision she later affirmed to Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu, who is presiding over the trial.
While Wright was killed outside of Minneapolis, Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s trial have hung over the proceedings in Potter’s case. Her trial is being held in the same courtroom where Chauvin was tried by a prosecution team that includes many of the same people involved in the Floyd case, including assistant Minnesota attorneys general Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge, and their boss, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
One of Potter’s attorneys is Earl Gray, who also represents Thomas K. Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s killing and who is scheduled to go on trial early next year.
The pool of 250 potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire virtually identical to the survey sent to jurors in the Chauvin case, pressing them on whether they had participated in any social justice protests in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing and their views on groups like Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.
The jury of seven men and seven women picked to hear the case is predominantly White. The 12 who will deliberate if no alternates are needed include six White men, three White women, two Asian women and one Black woman. The two alternates are a White man and a White woman. The jurors range in age from their 20s to their 70s.
Prosecutors plan to use a similar playbook against Potter as they did Chauvin. They plan to show the jury Potter’s body-camera video of the incident, and several police officers are on the potential witness list, including those who are expected to testify about the training Potter received on the use of firearms and stun guns as they seek to argue that she should have known the difference between a Taser and a gun.
Potter was initially charged with just second-degree manslaughter. But in September, prosecutors added a charge of first-degree manslaughter alleging she had recklessly handled a gun when death was reasonably foreseeable. The amended complaint said Potter had received annual training in the use of Tasers and firearms during her quarter-century as an officer — including a four-hour Taser training course on March 2, 2021 — a little over a month before Wright’s killing.
The charging complaint says Potter signed a certificate of completion acknowledging she had “read and understood the information and warnings” about the safe use of a Taser. “One of those warnings states: ‘Confusing a handgun with a (Taser) could result in death or serious injury,’” prosecutors wrote.
Neither charge suggests intent and the jury does not have to find that Potter intended to kill Wright.
If convicted, Potter faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Prosecutors have asked the judge for an “upward sentencing departure” or a tougher sentence if she is convicted, saying her “conduct caused a greater-than-normal danger to the safety of other people” pointing to Wright’s female passenger in the car and the “close proximity” of the two other officers at the scene.
Potter’s attorneys have sought to portray Wright as a dangerous criminal who was trying to flee from police and would be alive if he had complied with Potter and the other officers. But Chu on Monday rejected a defense request to admit a photo of Wright pointing a handgun at a mirror into evidence — a photo that Potter’s attorneys said they wanted to show to counter-testimony from Wright’s father about his son’s life and character.
Chu has said she hopes to wrap up proceedings by Dec. 24.