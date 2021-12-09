The new omicron variant could increase the likelihood that people will need a fourth coronavirus vaccine dose earlier than expected, executives at pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said Wednesday. Boosters are likely to help control the variant, according to the company, which said early lab experiments suggest the standard two-dose regimen still provides some protection against severe illness from the variant.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, had projected that a fourth dose might be needed 12 months after a third shot. But he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the timeline might need to be moved up. One of the company’s top scientists recently said a fourth shot — possibly one targeting omicron — is likely to be necessary.

More than 40 people in the United States have tested positive for the omicron variant, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the Associated Press Wednesday. Nearly all of them showed mild symptoms, she said. Elsewhere, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that omicron cases had been reported in 57 countries so far.

Here’s what to know

  • More than 200 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post’s tracker on Thursday — just over 60 percent of the population.
  • The FDA issued an emergency-use authorization Wednesday for AstraZeneca’s antibody drug, Evusheld. It consists of laboratory-brewed monoclonal antibodies and is an alternative coronavirus prevention treatment for people with compromised immune systems.
  • World Health Organization officials said Wednesday that preliminary data suggests omicron presents a rapid increase in transmission but causes milder cases of covid-19 than the delta variant. However, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned against drawing “firm conclusions.”
  • Do you think you’re experiencing long-haul covid symptoms? Share your experience with The Post.