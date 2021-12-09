Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, had projected that a fourth dose might be needed 12 months after a third shot. But he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the timeline might need to be moved up. One of the company’s top scientists recently said a fourth shot — possibly one targeting omicron — is likely to be necessary.
More than 40 people in the United States have tested positive for the omicron variant, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the Associated Press Wednesday. Nearly all of them showed mild symptoms, she said. Elsewhere, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that omicron cases had been reported in 57 countries so far.
South Korea scraps controversial vaccination policy for foreigners after outcry
South Korea has dropped a controversial vaccination policy that left foreign residents who were immunized abroad effectively shut out of restaurants, cinemas and other facilities, authorities said on Thursday.
The move followed complaints from diplomatic missions to Seoul demanding that foreign nationals be granted the “same access rights to public facilities as those Korean nationals fully vaccinated overseas.” South Korea previously recognized the vaccination status of Korean citizens who got jabbed abroad, but not foreigners, except for those granted entry under a quarantine exemption.
The discrepancy widened as health authorities expanded the “vaccine pass” requirement for entry to public venues and suspended quarantine exemptions, citing risks from the new omicron variant.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the vaccine policy will change starting Thursday. “Non-Korean nationals with no quarantine exemption are allowed to be registered for their vaccination status, as well as receive a third shot and the benefit of a vaccine pass,” the agency said in a news release.
South Korea has so far fully vaccinated 92 percent of its adult population, and began administering booster doses to the elderly in September.
The country on Thursday reported more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. It has recorded a total of 496,584 cases, and 4,077 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Citing risks from omicron, South Korea recently imposed a 10-day quarantine on all travelers entering the country, regardless of their vaccination status or nationality.
Australia's deputy prime minister tests positive for coronavirus while in U.S.
Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for the coronavirus while in the United States.
Joyce traveled from Australia to the United Kingdom before arriving in the United States on Tuesday.
He was expected to lobby U.S. lawmakers to crack down on social media giants, and discuss infrastructure as well as the AUKUS defense pact, but has canceled his meetings and is isolating in a Washington hotel.
He told Sky News Australia he believes he caught the virus in the United Kingdom, where he was struck by the crowded streets. “You wouldn’t know there is a pandemic on,” he said.
Joyce has previously been fined in his home country for failing to wear a mask in public.
His views on the need for Australia to open up were unchanged, he told Sky News Australia. “The world’s got to move on,” he said. “I hope that in the future, rather than being isolated, it’s just like the flu — you get it, you go home and you manage it yourself.”
He told the news channel he was feeling fairly well in the early stages of the illness.
Joyce is the leader of the country’s National Party, the smaller partner in Australia’s conservative governing Coalition with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party.
Morrison said his deputy was only experiencing mild symptoms, which he attributed to Joyce’s fully vaccinated status, and used the diagnosis to further encourage Australians to get immunized.
Coronavirus vaccination rate for children has slowed down, study says
The push to vaccinate children against the coronavirus may be leveling off just one month after the pediatric shot became available, according to a study published on Wednesday by the KFF, a nonprofit organization focused on national health issues.
Millions of parents across the country flocked to get jabs for their children once federal agencies gave the pediatric shot a green light in early November. The recommendation enabled children ages 5 to 11 to receive one-third the dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given to teenagers and adults — following the same regimen of two jabs administered 21 days apart.
Measuring vaccination rates by first doses administered daily, researchers at KFF found that demand at first rose sharply — growing from 4 percent on Nov. 9 to 9.8 percent on Nov. 16.
Since then, however, the rate has slowed down and continued to decline.
According to the study, an estimated 16.7 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 had received at least one dose as of Sunday — representing some 4.8 million kids. Only 4.3 percent have completed the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech regimen.
As with adult vaccinations, rates starkly vary across regions. Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island have immunized at least 30 percent of children — the highest rates in the country. Meanwhile, most states with the lowest rates are in the South — including West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama, where 6 percent, or less, of children have received the shot.
“Given the role parents play in vaccination decisions for their children, it is perhaps not surprising that many of the states with among the lowest vaccination rates for adults also have the lowest vaccine coverage for children,” the KFF researchers wrote.
While the study does not delve into the underlying factors behind the variation, the organization’s coronavirus vaccine monitor polling — which tracks immunization attitude trends — found some hesitancy among parents. According to the survey published on Sept. 30, before the pediatric shot became available, 32 percent of parents of children ages 5 to 11 reported wanting to “wait and see” how the vaccine worked. Twenty-four percent said they definitely would not vaccinate their child.
Though children tend to — but not always — become less severely ill with covid-19 than adults, officials have urged vaccination as a measure to protect kids and maintain in-person classes in schools.
Lyft allows employees to work remotely through 2022
Ride-hailing company Lyft will let employees work remotely through 2022, in another sign of how the pandemic has upended workplace arrangements.
The company plans to fully reopen its San Francisco corporate headquarters in February, it said, but employees will not be required to return to the office next year. Google and Uber have also indefinitely delayed planned office return dates following the emergence of the omicron variant.
Lyft said its flexible work arrangement for 2022 is not directly tied to omicron.
“We’ve heard from our team members that they value continued flexibility in determining where they work and would benefit from additional time to plan,” Lyft spokeswoman Ashley Adams said. “We want to give people a choice for all of next year. Offices will fully reopen as planned in February, but working from the office will be completely optional for all of 2022.”
Lyft is continuing to decide its long-term work plans, she said. “We’re already seeing an increasing number of team members choose to work from the office, and we’re excited to offer more opportunities for those interested in getting together.”
Amtrak worker shortage slows railroad's pandemic recovery, expansion plans
The landmark infrastructure package approved last month positioned Amtrak to pursue entering new cities and to tackle long-delayed maintenance projects. But amid its biggest boost in history, the carrier faces an immediate crisis that threatens service: a scarcity of railroad workers.
Amtrak is struggling to hire and retain workers amid a national labor shortage, down 1,500 people since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It has left the railroad unable to resume pre-pandemic service levels, expand dining services to some trains or launch long-planned routes.
The intercity passenger railroad is operating about 80 percent of its normal schedule after deep reductions last year. Those levels of service, however, could be reduced next month when the railroad is set to enforce a vaccination policy, which the company says could lead to the termination of 6 percent of its workforce.