Garg’s mass termination strategy drew intense backlash from critics and even some of the company’s own executives, three of whom resigned in the aftermath, according to reporting by Insider. Garg later apologized for having “blundered the execution.”
On Fox News’s “Outnumbered” talk show Wednesday, four of the five panelists agreed the Zoom layoffs were “classless” and “an embarrassment.” The fifth dissented.
“I loved this, actually. I loved this so much,” said co-host Emily Compagno, an attorney.
She then bid the workers “good riddance.”
“Sorry guys, bye! For all of them, they’re snowflakes. They’re probably millennials and [Generation] Zs. Yep. They need to learn work ethic.”
Compagno’s fellow commentators audibly recoiled.
“Wow! Wow. Very surprising, wow,” guest host Brian Kilmeade of “Fox & Friends” responded. “Emily’s tough!”
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany agreed: “Emily’s tough — we’re on the opposite side of this.”
Compagno said the layoffs were necessary because some of the workers “averaged two hours a day even though they were being paid for eight.” As Fortune reported last week, Garg, the Better.com chief executive, claimed that at least 250 of the employees on the chopping block worked an average of two hours per day, effectively “stealing” from the company.
“He let them know that their theft was no longer tolerated,” Compagno said during Wednesday’s show.
In his apology, Garg acknowledged that he had “embarrassed” the company with his termination strategy.
“I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better,” he wrote in a note to employees Tuesday. “ … I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse.”
On “Outnumbered,” Kilmeade suggested the debacle could have a lasting impact for Better.com and its leader.
“If it’s your company, you can do what you want,” Kilmeade said. “But if you actually want to have another company or bulk up that company, your reputation is something that the outsiders will decide.”