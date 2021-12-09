When officers discovered during the traffic stop that Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation, they tried to arrest him. As Wright struggled with an officer who was trying to handcuff him, Potter, who is White, drew her gun and twice threatened to “tase” Wright before firing a single shot, striking him in the chest.
Prosecutors are expected to resume their case Thursday with testimony from other witnesses at the scene, including Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was a passenger in Wright’s car.
During opening statements Wednesday, prosecutor Erin Eldridge said Potter betrayed her badge in the shooting of Wright.
“This case is about the defendant Kimberly Potter betraying her badge and betraying her oath and betraying her position of public trust,” Eldridge said. “And on April 11 of this year, she betrayed a 20-year-old kid. She pulled out her firearm. She pointed it at his chest. She shot and killed Daunte Wright.”
But an attorney for Potter countered that she made an innocent mistake in the heat of a chaotic moment.
“He’s about to drive away with a police officer dangling from his car,” defense attorney Paul Engh told jurors. “She made a mistake. This was an accident. She’s a human being. She had to do what she had to do to prevent a death to a fellow officer.”
Body-camera video shown to jurors Wednesday captured the chaotic incident, including Potter’s stunned reaction as she realized she had fired her service pistol. “Holy s — t! I just shot him,” Potter yelled at another officer, according to body-camera video repeatedly played for the jury on Wednesday. “I grabbed the wrong f-----g gun. I shot him!”
“I’m going to go to prison,” Potter said a minute later. “I killed a boy.”
Kim Potter violated her oath and training when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, prosecutor says. Defense calls shooting a ‘mistake’ in first day of trial
Squad video played for jurors Wednesday showed Potter collapsing on a nearby sidewalk in shock after the shooting, shrieking and sobbing into her hands.
Officer Anthony Luckey, who was paired with Potter that day, testified that he had been trying to handcuff Wright and pull him from the car when he heard Potter shout, “Taser! Taser!”
“That’s when I just heard a bang,” Luckey testified, adding that he saw a flash and was hit by a projectile in the face.
Luckey said Potter cried out that she had shot Wright and “became hysterical.”
Eldridge told jurors in the prosecution’s opening statement that Potter “didn’t do anything to help” Wright after she shot him.
“She didn’t call for assistance. She didn’t render aid. She didn’t communicate any information about what had happened to her fellow officers who were responding,” Eldridge said, pointing to a “small army” of officers who responded to Wright’s crashed car with guns drawn nearly 10 minutes later, delaying medical aid to him.
Proceedings Wednesday opened with emotional testimony from Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother, who recounted for the jury how she had been on the phone with her son after he had called her to tell her he had been pulled over in a Buick she and her husband had just given him.
Wright sounded “nervous, scared,” Bryant testified. When the officer returned to the car, she heard him ask Wright to put the phone down and step out of the vehicle, followed by sounds of a scuffle. The call disconnected.
Bryant testified that she called back repeatedly but that there was no answer. She then called via FaceTime and a young woman answered the phone. “She was screaming, and I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘They shot him,’ ” Bryant said. “She faced the phone toward the driver’s seat and my son was laying there. He was unresponsive, and he looked dead.”
Bryant testified that she rushed to the scene. Jurors saw body-camera video of her interactions with officers as she frantically tried to get to her son’s crashed car. From a distance, she saw a body covered with a sheet.
“I didn’t want to believe that it was my son laying there on the ground, but I could tell it was him because of his tennis shoes,” Bryant said tearfully. Bryant said she began biting the inside of her cheeks — so much that it left scars — in hopes of waking herself up from a “bad dream.”
“It was the worst day of my life,” Bryant said, struggling to maintain her composure.
Minn. police officer who shot Daunte Wright apparently meant to use Taser but fired gun, police chief says
A jury of seven men and seven women were picked to hear the case. The 12 who will deliberate if no alternates are needed include six White men, three White women, two Asian women and one Black woman. The two alternates are a White man and a White woman. The jurors range in age from their 20s to their 70s.
Potter, who resigned from the force after the April 11 shooting, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter. But in September, prosecutors added a charge of first-degree manslaughter, alleging that Potter had recklessly handled a gun when death was reasonably foreseeable. Neither charge suggests intent, and prosecutors do not have to prove that Potter intended to kill Wright.
Last week, Potter told Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu, who is overseeing the case, that she will testify in her own defense. If convicted, Potter faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.