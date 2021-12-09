In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, parents of a 17-year-old senior, and a 14-year-old freshman allege the school staff violated their children’s right to be free from danger under the 14th Amendment. The 17-year old was shot in the neck as the younger sibling narrowly escaped the volley of bullets, according to the complaint written by the family’s lawyer Geoffrey Fieger. The family is seeking $100 million in addition to punitive damages.