“They were shot down like they were in a war zone,” Fieger told reporters Thursday. “And since then their lives have been absolutely upended.”
The lawsuit, the first known civil suit filed in connection with the Nov. 30 shooting, could be joined by other litigation or possible criminal prosecution to hold school administrators after four were killed, according to experts. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald (D) said she has not ruled out prosecuting school officials. Fieger said he intends to file additional lawsuits in state and federal court.
A spokesperson for the school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit from The Washington Post.
The lawsuit names the Oxford school district, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member.
The morning before the shooting, counselors met with the accused shooter, Ethan Crumbley, and his parents after a teacher found a disturbing drawing of a gun, bullet and bloodied person with captions including “my life is useless,” according to prosecutors.
The school staff did not search the 15-year-old’s backpack, where a semiautomatic handgun was stashed at one point, officials say. Hours later, they say, Crumbley pulled the gun from the bag and turned it on his fellow classmates.
“We’re going to hold people responsible for betraying the trust we put in them to protect our children,” Fieger said.
