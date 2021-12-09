The vote marks a victory for the labor movement at a time of increasing leverage for workers.
Baristas at three stores in Buffalo have cast votes in a mail-in election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board. Ballots from two other stores will also be counted today.
Workers in favor of unionizing were optimistic that they would prevail despite months of intense opposition from the Seattle-based company. Senior executives and teams of managers spent weeks in Buffalo and held repeated meetings urging workers to reject the step.
The employees will join Workers United, an arm of the Service Employees International Union.
The vote represents a key moment for organized labor at a time of growing support for unions. Nearly 70 percent of Americans now approve of unions, according to a Gallup survey conducted in August, the highest such figure in more than fifty years.
Recent months have witnessed an upsurge in unionization activities, whether by warehouse workers, museum staff or university instructors. A landmark effort to unionize an Amazon facility in Alabama failed in April but federal regulators ordered a fresh election after the union challenged the result. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The newly formed union at Starbucks gives organized labor a small presence inside one of the best-known companies in the U.S. and a rare foothold in the fast-food industry.
In Buffalo, Starbucks employees say the working conditions in recent years, combined with the nationwide labor shortage, propelled them to act. Dozens of workers from across the city joined the union organizing committee in August, bonded by grievances about understaffing, insufficient pay raises for long-serving employees and safety measures during the pandemic.
Starbucks has told employees — called “partners” in the company’s terminology — that it does not think a union is necessary and that workers are better served by the current relationship with management.
Although the numbers of employees involved in the unionization vote at Starbucks are small, the trailblazing nature of the effort makes it “a pretty big deal,” said Wilma Liebman, a former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board. “Of course, winning is contagious.”
Three more Starbucks stores in Buffalo and a store in Arizona have petitioned to hold their own union elections but a date has not yet been set. Unionizing employees say they have been contacted by fellow baristas across the country and they hope their efforts will be replicated in other regions.