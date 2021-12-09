A spokeswoman for Whole Woman’s Health, which operates four abortion clinics in Texas, said it will not resume services until an injunction is granted.
“We are so grateful to Judge Peeples for his ruling today,” Jackie Dilworth shared in an emailed statement. “We couldn’t agree more: SB 8 IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”
Peeples’s decision comes after abortion providers and others filed 14 lawsuits against Texas Right to Life, an antiabortion organization that lobbied for the legislation.
Texas Right to Life spokeswoman Kimberlyn Schwartz attacked the plaintiff’s case, arguing the lawsuits target the organization for its advocacy of the law.
“The abortion industry’s lawsuit abuses the judicial system and turns this court into a mere platform for airing criticisms against the boldest Pro-Life law to take effect since Roe v. Wade,” she wrote.
The law’s teeth, a $10,000 award to be paid by the defendant for any successful lawsuit brought against an abortion provider, is unconstitutional for several reasons, according to the judge: Authority would be in the hands of private citizens, including people unaffected by abortions who cannot take money from a person who hasn’t harmed them in any way. The lawsuits stemming from the ban would also subvert due process, Peeples wrote.
The judge considered the other possible scenarios that such an unusual enforcement tactic could be deployed, offering examples of laws that swap the words about abortions for gun owners or bakery owners who refuse to decorate a cake with a message they believe is offensive.
“Pandora’s Box has already been opened a bit, and time will tell,” he wrote.
Peeples ruled the state’s courts should not enforce the law’s use of lawsuits to delegate authority. The Supreme Court heard arguments about the Texas law last month and a decision is still pending.
The Texas ruling, which will be subject to further court battles, comes at a perilous time for abortion rights advocates. In addition to debating the Texas law, the Supreme Court is also considering arguments over a Mississippi measure that takes direct aim at Roe v. Wade and, if upheld, would undermine the historic precedent.
In a hearing earlier this month, the court’s six conservative justices signaled they were inclined to uphold the Mississippi law, which would represent a major restriction of abortion rights.
Ghazaleh Moayedi, an obstetrician and gynecologist who provides abortions in Texas, celebrated the Thursday ruling but said a long road remains before women can be guaranteed care.
“A lot more legal hoops and appeals before people can get abortion care,” Moayedi said on Twitter. “But for today, we won.”
