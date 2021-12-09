While a win for abortion rights advocates, the decision by District Judge David Peeples of Austin does not include an injunction that would halt litigation against doctors or others who “aid or abet” an abortion. Texas Right to Life, an antiabortion group that supported the legislation, said it will appeal the ruling. Meanwhile, according to abortion providers, the law, known as Senate Bill 8, remains in effect, continuing a near-total ban on abortion for people who are six weeks pregnant, after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, which can come as early as six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant.