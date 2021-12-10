A Supreme Court ruling on a Mississippi abortion law that could gut decades of precedent is likely months away, and Texas’s unprecedented ban on most abortions after six weeks hangs in limbo after justices on Friday said providers could sue. But other states are already taking action — either emboldened or alarmed by signals that justices in the conservative majority are open to overturning a constitutional right to abortion. The latest flurry of activity caps a record year for antiabortion measures in the U.S., with more than 100 restrictions enacted, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion access.