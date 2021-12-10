“Communications have been difficult,” he said. “We understand a cell tower in that area was taken out.”
Officials learned of the damage before 9 p.m., and a slew of officers from various local police departments answered a call asking “for anyone and everybody who’s a first responder in the area and can, to go that way,” Jonesboro Police Department Officer Kaitlyn Inouye said.
“The priority right now is evacuation,” said Rachel Bunch, executive director with the Arkansas Health Care Association. “We are actively evacuating everyone to Monette High School since we are working with active storms still in the area.”
The tornado that tore through Monette formed southwest of Jonesboro, Ark., Friday evening, likely carving a path over 100 miles through four states, transiting northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky.
Some 18 million people in eight states were under tornado watches Friday evening.
Weather radar detected debris from the twister being lofted at least 20,000 feet high into the atmosphere. Meteorologists projected it would rate at least an EF3 on the 0 to 5 scale for tornado intensity. If it is confirmed to be that strong, it would be the most intense on record during the month of December in Arkansas.
The National Weather Service issued the first tornado warning for the storm at 7:06 p.m. central time, stating that a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” had formed. The storm moved over Monette at 7:24 p.m.
The Monette tornado could be the first ever documented to pass through four states.
It was potentially one of many that formed in the Midwest and Tennessee Valley Friday evening as the Weather Service issued dozens of tornado warnings.
Earlier in the day, the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center had declared a level 4 out of 5 risk for severe storms in the region, warning that a few strong tornadoes could form.
It was the first issuance of such a risk level in December since 2019 and only the second since 2015, according to Greg Diamond, a meteorologist for Fox Weather.
The storms were triggered by a powerful cold front sweeping through the Midwest which was colliding with record-breaking warmth out ahead of it.
It is unusual for a severe storm outbreak of this intensity in December, when the warm, unstable air required to fuel intense storms is typically limited. But the record warmth swelling over the eastern third of the country created a storm environment more characteristic of March or April than December.
