“I can’t even see you in the front seat,” Ford added.
The 23-second video, uploaded to YouTube by Ford’s friend, does not show whether the officer replied. But three minutes after Ford got back on Interstate 290, he said he was pulled over by another state trooper. The trooper, Ford later told MassLive, stopped him for allegedly using an electronic device, something Ford denies doing.
“I felt it was retaliation,” Ford said. “And I wanted it to be documented as much as I could.”
In a statement to the Associated Press regarding the sleeping trooper, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police said last week that the agency is “aware of the video, which appears to show conduct that is clearly unsatisfactory, and we have opened an Internal Affairs investigation.” Police officials confirmed that the trooper, who was not identified by name, remains on active duty, MassLive reported.
A message left with the Massachusetts State Police regarding Ford’s allegations of retaliation was not immediately returned early Friday. The agency declined to comment to MassLive.
During the traffic stop, Ford said he asked the officer to write him a citation so there would be a public record of the interaction. But the trooper wrote him a warning instead, Ford told MassLive. Ford said he filed a complaint on scene with a supervisor.
About a week later, Ford missed multiple calls from an unknown number, he told the news outlet. When he called back, he learned the number was the main line for the Massachusetts State Police. But minutes after hanging up, Ford said he received another call — this time from a person identifying himself as a lieutenant investigating on behalf of the state police’s internal affairs department, which fields citizen complaints about its officers.
When Ford pressed the lieutenant on whether he was actually with the internal affairs department, the lieutenant started “backpedaling” and “changing the subject” before saying that “Internal Affairs had asked him to look into this,” Ford told MassLive. When Ford asked the lieutenant for his name, he would not provide it, Ford said.
Perturbed, Ford stopped answering the caller’s questions, he told the news outlet.
Ford’s case echoes that of Claudia Castillo, who, after filming a viral video of herself enacting an impromptu citizen’s traffic stop on a speeding Miami-Dade officer in 2016, was called a “#COPHater” on Twitter by Miami’s police union president. He later posted her phone number and Facebook photos online and urged his followers to call her.
Ford told MassLive that he had seen the trooper sleeping in his cruiser for a “solid 12 months” before he decided to turn on his camera and approach him. He added that the problem went beyond the state trooper simply being tired.
“That is systematically stealing from your employer who is funded by my tax dollars,” he told the outlet. “This isn’t an accident. This isn’t a one-time thing. This is somebody that was so brazenly stealing that somebody risked personal issues with a road he drives every single day to put a stop to, it’s that bad.”