Workers at the factory on the south side of the small city were inside the building when warnings about a coming tornado were broadcast early that evening on local news. Charley Mcgregor, a training manager at the candle factory since August, said for a major storm their emergency plan was to shelter in place in a bathroom hallway in the back of their production floor. Mcgregor said everyone was evacuated to that hallway when the sirens went off on Friday night, and she said all employees were accounted for in the hall. Mcgregor, who was not on the night shift, said several employees clocked out early Friday night, but she’s wasn’t sure if employees were given the option to go home early once the tornado warning was announced.