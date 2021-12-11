At least 30 tornadoes were reported across six states, causing the death count to rise to an estimated 80 or more, even as state officials fear the number could climb as recovery efforts resume. State leaders in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky and other affected states were working to confirm the number of fatalities amid wreckage from the severe weather. Kentucky is expected to have the highest death toll — at least 70 — and Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said in a Saturday news conferences that it could be more than 100.