President Biden pledged the federal government’s full support for relief efforts. He declared a state of emergency for Kentucky and instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help 15 counties there.
“I say to all the victims, you’re in our prayers, and all those first responders, emergency personnel and everyone helping their fellow Americans that this is the right thing to do at the right time and we’re going to get through this,” he said at a Saturday news conference.
State leaders and national nonprofit organizations are raising money for the relief efforts, most of which are concentrated in western Kentucky.
That state set up a fund to help the victims and families affected by a storm system that killed dozens of people and destroyed numerous structures Friday and into the early hours of Saturday.
In one of several Saturday news conferences, Beshear announced a fund that is “solely dedicated to the on-the-ground efforts” and relief work that families will need to rebuild in the aftermath of the tornadoes.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund went live Saturday to help those affected by the devastation.
“This is the hardest tornado we’ve ever been through, and it’s not just because of the property damage,” Beshear said. “We’ve lost a lot of good people. We’ve got to do our best as it gets dark and through the next days to make sure we don’t lose any more.”
Kentucky has needed blood donations since the pandemic hit the state, Beshear said, and Friday’s disaster has increased that need.
People can donate blood at Red Cross locations. Blood donations can also be made at Kentucky Blood Center drives.
La Grange, Ky., has set up a relief fund for the American Red Cross.
“Giving money here to the American Red Cross will make an impact on disaster relief efforts in Western Kentucky,” the page says. “Whether you donate $5 or $500, every little bit helps.”
Clarksville, Ind., is raising money for the American Red Cross, and the United Way of Kentucky is asking for donations.
People who would like to give items other than — or including — money can donate clothes, food and other supplies to various organizations, including the Salvation Army.
Kentucky’s Heartland branch of Feeding America set up a donation link that will help the group feed hungry Kentuckians who might be without power and meals over the weekend.
“Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland has mobilized efforts to provide ready-to-eat bags of food that require no cooking and extra utensils,” the group said in a social media post. “This massive devastation couldn’t come at a worse time as most of the state is still in recovery from the pandemic and people are financially exhausted from holiday expenses.”
Some Americans jumped at the opportunity to help those in need.
Michael Capponi, founder of Global Empowerment Mission, a Miami-based nonprofit organization that helps people who have experienced natural disasters, headed to Mayfield, Ky., with a team and four trucks of goods to distribute.
Experience with aiding survivors of natural disasters from Haiti to Surfside, Fla., told him that the scope of the Kentucky damage would be severe, he told The Washington Post in an interview.
He said his priority is to get supplies — provided by partners including Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong initiative, Goya Foods and Walmart — to survivors as soon as possible.
“Time is life in the disaster world,” he said.
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster-relief organization, deployed six people to Kentucky for recovery efforts that include clearing roadways from Benton to Mayfield.
Response services could include removing fallen or hazardous debris, Kirby Willis, Team Rubicon’s volunteer Kentucky logistics leader, said in a statement to The Post.
Convoy of Hope, an international faith-based, nonprofit organization that helps disaster victims, sent semitrailers full of relief supplies to Kentucky to deliver to those affected by the tornadoes.
