Several people were killed, with dozens more feared dead, after tornadoes tore through a swath of the South and Midwest for more than three hours late Friday and early Saturday. At least six had died after the line of massive storms, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee were working to confirm the number of fatalities amid the rubble Saturday morning. Among the buildings severely damaged were a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.; an Amazon distribution warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill.; and a nursing home in Monette, Ark., officials said.

Here’s what to know

  • Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said there were at least 50 deaths in his state, though that number has not been confirmed, and estimated that there were between 70 and 100.
  • At least one person died after a tornado hit a northern Arkansas nursing home.
  • At least one person was reported killed at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill.