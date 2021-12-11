Here’s what to know
Photos: See the damage caused by Friday night's tornadoes
Additional severe weather forecast for eastern U.S. on Saturday
Following the swarm of tornadoes that devastated parts of the Midwest and Tennessee Valley on Friday night, the National Weather Service warned that more severe weather was probable in the eastern United States on Saturday.
While the threat of tornadoes was much lower compared with Friday night, the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center declared an elevated risk of strong to severe storms from Louisiana to New Jersey. The zone at greatest risk, Level 2 out of 5, stretched from eastern Mississippi through northwest Georgia and eastern Tennessee; Friday night’s storm risk was Level 4 out of 5 in the hardest hit areas.
“Sporadic severe thunderstorms remain possible in a band from the west slopes of the south-central Appalachians to the northern Gulf States,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote. “Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be possible, mainly early in the day. Isolated strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out over parts of the Mid Atlantic during the late afternoon and evening.”
A tornado watch is in effect for northern Alabama, north-central and northeastern Mississippi, and middle and eastern Tennessee until 11 a.m. Central time. In this zone, which includes Huntsville and Chattanooga, the Storm Prediction Center warned that a few tornadoes are possible.
Weather radar showed a line of gusty storms crossing eastern Kentucky and Tennessee as well as northern Alabama as of 10 a.m. Saturday. The storm activity was predicted to reach Atlanta and Roanoke by around 3 p.m., D.C. and Charlotte by around 5 p.m. and Raleigh, N.C., Richmond and Columbia, S.C. around 7 p.m.
Kentucky death toll could be 70-100, governor says
Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where he estimated that a tornado had killed 70 to 100 people.
The storm tore through 200 miles of Kentucky, left damage in at least 17 counties and leveled much of one city in the west, Beshear said.
“Mayfield has been devastated,” said Beshear. “A roof collapse at a candle factory has resulted in mass casualties.”
He pointed to maps showing a storm system that moved northeast from Arkansas, bringing four tornadoes to Kentucky.
Beshear declared a state of emergency late Friday, and he activated the National Guard. He also requested an “immediate” emergency declaration from the federal government.
“Hospitals are in good shape,” Beshear said, addressing worries that the coronavirus may be straining medical centers. But the deaths are expected to be in the dozens.
“We will have casualties in multiple counties,” Beshear said. He added later: “We are going to lose over 50 people.”
At least 1 killed after tornado hits Amazon warehouse in St. Louis suburb
In Edwardsville, Ill., a tornado caved in part of an Amazon distribution warehouse, leaving people inside stranded and at least one dead, authorities said.
At least a dozen agencies responded to the scene, northeast of St. Louis. Edwardsville police confirmed early Saturday that the facility had partially collapsed. Excavators and rescuers were seen entering the site.
Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback, at a news conference early Saturday, said there was “more than one fatality … at least two,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Sarah Biermann, in an interview with NBC’s local affiliate, said she was “worried sick” about her husband, who worked at the facility. She said that she had spoken to him as he was returning to the warehouse to return his van but had not heard from him since. Calls went straight to voice mail, she said.
Around 40 workers at the warehouse were briefly sent to a Pontoon Beach Police Department office, which was being used as a gathering point, said Rich Schardan, a department assistant chief. None required medical care. People were given access to chaplains, food and drink. All 40 had left for home by shortly after midnight, he said.
“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now,” said Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha in a statement, adding that the company was assessing the situation.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said that he had spoken to the Edwardsville mayor and that state police and emergency services were ready to assist.
In Missouri, footage from the St. Louis CBS affiliate showed debris on highways and homes with their roofs torn off.
A spokesperson for St. Charles County, northwest of St. Louis, said that three people from Defiance, where two highways intersect, had been taken to hospital.
Tornado outbreak probably deadliest on record to strike U.S. in December
The National Weather Service has received reports of more than 30 tornadoes in six states from Friday night’s devastating outbreak.
As the death toll is expected to swell over 50, it will become the deadliest December tornado outbreak on record and potentially among the most deadly in any month. Until Friday night, the deadliest December outbreak occurred on Dec. 5, 1953, which killed 38 people in Vicksburg, Miss.
The destructive tornado that tore through Monette, Ark., and Mayfield, Ky., formed Friday evening southwest of Jonesboro, Ark., likely carving a path around 250 miles through four states, transiting northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky. Along this path, the National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency in eight different locations; such alerts are issued only when a large, violent tornado threaten highly populated areas.
If the tornado remained on the ground without interruption, it will rank as the longest tornado track in U.S. history and the first to cross through four states.
Weather radar detected debris from the twister for more than three straight hours, sometimes lofted over 30,000 feet into the sky. Meteorologists projected that it would rate at least an EF3 on the 0-to-5 scale for tornado intensity. If it is confirmed to have been that strong, it would be the among most intense ever observed in December in the region.
During the outbreak, the National Weather Service issued 146 tornado warnings, the most on record during December.
At least one dead after tornado hits nursing home
A tornado shredded the roof of an 86-bed nursing home in Monette, Ark., killing at least one and injuring five, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said.
Rescuers searched the battered Monette Manor and found more than 20 people, Day said.
In Monette, officials learned of the damage to the nursing home before 9 p.m., and multiple officers from various local police departments answered a call asking “for anyone and everybody who’s a first responder in the area and can, to go that way,” Jonesboro Police Department Officer Kaitlyn Inouye said.
The tornado that tore through Monette formed southwest of Jonesboro, Ark., on Friday evening, probably eventually moving through northeastern Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky.
Meteorologists projected that it would rate at least an EF3 on the 0 to 5 scale for tornado intensity. If it is confirmed to have been that strong, it would be the most intense observed in the region in December. The storm moved over Monette at 7:24 p.m. and Mayfield, Ky., at 9:27 p.m. The tornado was still on the ground, about 60 miles southwest of Louisville at 11:30 p.m.