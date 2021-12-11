Meteorologists projected that it would rate at least an EF3 on the 0 to 5 scale for tornado intensity. If it is confirmed to have been that strong, it would be the most intense observed in the region in December. The storm moved over Monette at 7:24 p.m. and Mayfield, Ky., at 9:27 p.m. The tornado was still on the ground, about 60 miles southwest of Louisville at 11:30 p.m.