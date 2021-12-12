In Warren County, home to Bowling Green, authorities did not begin discovering people until Saturday morning. By then, felled trees and power lines made access to residents’ homes arduous, Kirby said. On some occasions, entire roads had to be cleared before the coroner’s vans could get through. And once they arrived at the sites, he said, it was sometimes hard to locate and identify human remains. A team that included the FBI, the National Guard and five cadaver dogs searched through the debris.