At a news briefing Sunday evening, Beshear said spotty cell service has made it difficult to determine exactly who is unaccounted for.
“When your cellphones don’t work in these communities, how do you find people to truly know how many are missing?” Beshear said. “Again, we’re 40 hours in, and just the level of devastation does make having the specific numbers … difficult to have.”
The site of the most casualties is thought to be a candle factory in Mayfield, where Beshear has said an estimated 110 workers were taking cover when a twister tore through the building and leveled it. Authorities initially said about 40 people had been rescued. Dozens were feared dead, and Beshear said Saturday that it would “be a miracle if anyone else is found alive” among the wreckage.
On Sunday, Beshear told reporters that additional live rescues have not been made but that the candle company, Mayfield Consumer Products, said it had “different information,” indicating officials had overestimated the number of suspected fatalities. However, the governor said, his office had not verified the factory’s assertions.
“I am praying that maybe original estimates of those we lost were wrong,” Beshear said.
Late Sunday, a Mayfield Consumer Products spokesman told The Washington Post that eight people were confirmed dead at the facility, that eight others were missing and that more than 90 had been located. The spokesman, Bob Ferguson, did not directly challenge Beshear’s estimates, and it is unclear whether the numbers he provided to The Post were the same as those the governor referenced.
Representatives for Beshear did not respond to questions seeking clarification about the confirmed death count.
At his news conference on Sunday, Beshear declined to give a precise number, but he said at least four counties have reported double-digit fatalities. He offered a more optimistic best-case scenario than he had during past public appearances. After previously telling CNN that “more than 80 Kentuckians” had died, he said the lowest number of deaths that authorities could hope for is 50. But, he maintained, it will probably be far more.
“I think it’s going to be significantly worse than that,” Beshear said. “Remember, we’re still finding bodies. I mean, we’ve got cadaver dogs in towns they shouldn’t have to be in.”
The Louisville Courier Journal, citing county officials, found at least 50 confirmed deaths, including 20 in Graves County, home to Mayfield. The Post was not able to independently confirm that tally. Kevin Kirby, the coroner in Warren County in south-central Kentucky, said in an interview that at least 12 people were dead in his jurisdiction.
It’s the worst disaster he has seen in his 35 years on the job, he said.
“It doesn’t compare to anything. It’s massive destruction and, of course, a lot of death for our community,” Kirby said. “The destruction is all across our community. It starts from one side and goes right through, all the way out the other side.”
It is unsurprising that it has taken time for officials to release more specific numbers, he said, because of the difficulty in finding and identifying the deceased in such a catastrophe.
In Warren County, home to Bowling Green, authorities did not begin discovering people until Saturday morning. By then, felled trees and power lines made access to residents’ homes arduous, Kirby said. On some occasions, entire roads had to be cleared before the coroner’s vans could get through. And once they arrived at the sites, he said, it was sometimes hard to locate and identify human remains. A team that included the FBI, the National Guard and five cadaver dogs searched through the debris.
Other officials in Bowling Green asked the public for patience Sunday, saying the search operation would continue in coming days, from sun up to sun down. They said the toll could rise higher still.
“Stay patient,” Fire Chief Justin Brooks said at a briefing. “We’re doing our best; we know you are, too.”
Beshear directly addressed the most anxious residents in his state, the families desperately awaiting word about their loved ones, and he apologized for the delay. The official process for confirming deaths and notifying next of kin takes too long, he said, and the government should “be more upfront about the possibilities for those families.”
“I’m really sorry,” he said. “You’re not supposed to lose people like this, and to not know and not have the information has got to make it that much harder.”
Lateshia Beachum contributed to this report.
