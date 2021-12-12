“It’ll be a miracle if anyone else is found alive in it,” he said. Elsewhere in the state, 12 deaths were confirmed by the Warren County coroner’s office. A three-day long search effort is expected at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where six people died, and in Arkansas, a man in his 80s was killed after a tornado struck a nursing home where aides used their own bodies as shields to protect residents.
More deaths were reported — with the count expected to rise — in Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.
Ways to help survivors of the tornadoes in Kentucky, Illinois and elsewhere
Kentucky has set up a fund to help the victims and families affected by a storm system that killed dozens of people and destroyed numerous structures Friday.
In one of his several Saturday news conferences, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced a fund that is “solely dedicated to the on-the-ground efforts” and relief work that families will need to rebuild in the aftermath of the tornadoes.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund went live Saturday to help those affected by Friday’s devastation.
“This is the hardest tornado we’ve ever been through, and it’s not just because of the property damage,” Beshear said. “We’ve lost a lot of good people. We’ve got to do our best as it gets dark and through the next days to make sure we don’t lose any more.”
Kentucky has needed blood donations since the pandemic came through the state, Beshear said, and Friday’s disaster has increased that need.
People can donate blood at Red Cross locations.
La Grange, Ky., has also set up a relief fund for the American Red Cross.
“Giving money here to the American Red Cross will make an impact on disaster relief efforts in Western Kentucky,” the page says. “Whether you donate $5 or $500, every little bit helps.”
Clarksville, Ind., is raising money for the American Red Cross, and the United Way of Kentucky is asking for donations.
Deadly path: How tornadoes ripped through states
On Friday evening, the storm dragged a strong cold front from Arkansas to southern Illinois and western Kentucky, where violent thunderstorms erupted. The storms generated damaging winds and spawned numerous tornadoes.
The storm system and its attendant front also generated strong winds in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, where hundreds of thousands of customers lost power.
The National Weather Service received reports of more than three dozen tornadoes from Friday night to Saturday morning.
Hit by tornado, Arkansas nursing home aides shielded residents from falling debris with their bodies
MONETTE, Ark. — Barbara Richards made a horrifying discovery as she looked out the glass door of the Monette Manor nursing home Friday night.
A tornado was heading straight for her.
“I could see the rotation outside before it got to us,” Richards, 57, said in an interview. She ran back toward the residents, warning them to cover their heads with pillows and hold on tight. She and the other nurses had already gathered the home’s elderly residents together, putting as many as they could in a hallway near the nurse’s station. They barricaded the glass doors with mattresses.
There wasn’t anything left to do.
“Then it hit and blew the glass out of the windows in the facility,” Richards said. “You could see the rotation inside the building.”
The Monette nursing home was hit by the same series of tornadoes that struck six states Friday night, wreaking havoc across Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. The twisters left at least 50 people dead and leveled entire towns.