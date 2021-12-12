Dozens of people were killed after a string of tornadoes ripped through parts of the South and Midwest late Friday and early Saturday, with officials on Sunday morning still working to determine the exact number of deaths as they sort through the rubble.

At least 70 people were killed in Kentucky, with more feared dead, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Saturday. Most of the deaths in the state were in a candle factory in Mayfield, which was flattened with about 110 people inside. As of Saturday, 40 people had been rescued, with the rest thought to be dead, as the remnants of the factory sat under cars, shredded debris and “barrels of corrosive chemicals” seeping through, Beshear said.

“It’ll be a miracle if anyone else is found alive in it,” he said. Elsewhere in the state, 12 deaths were confirmed by the Warren County coroner’s office. A three-day long search effort is expected at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where six people died, and in Arkansas, a man in his 80s was killed after a tornado struck a nursing home where aides used their own bodies as shields to protect residents.

More deaths were reported — with the count expected to rise — in Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

Here’s what to know