“It’ll be a miracle if anyone else is found alive in it,” he said. Elsewhere in the state, 12 deaths were confirmed by the Warren County coroner’s office. A three-day long search effort is expected at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where six people died, and in Arkansas, a man in his 80s was killed after a tornado struck a nursing home where aides used their own bodies as shields to protect residents.
More deaths were reported — with the count expected to rise — in Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.
Here’s what to know
The plan was to ‘shelter in place’ when the tornado hit, candle factory leaders sayReturn to menu
MAYFIELD, Ky. — Charley Mcgregor, a training manager at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory since August, said the company’s emergency plan calls for workers to shelter in place at a restroom hallway in the back of their production floor when storms threaten the facility.
All workers evacuated to that hallway when the sirens went off Friday night, Mcgregor said, and all employees were accounted for in the hall around that time.
Mcgregor, who was not on the night shift, said several employees clocked out early that night, but she was not sure whether employees were given the option to go home early once the tornado warning was announced.
Day-shift supervisor Linetta Burney said the candle factory was understaffed from its usual 130-140 employees because of the pandemic. The factory was operating with 118 workers when the tornado hit, she said.
Burney, 39, said she lost one friend in the tornado.
“They [management] don’t make nobody stay against their will,” she said over the phone Saturday night. “When the tornado sirens go off, we move to the back hallways and line people up in a safe spot.”
Burney said most of the rescued workers were in that section of the building.
According to Alec Clark, who was pulled from the rubble, the facility is on one floor, with no basement. The hallway with the restrooms serves as the storm shelter area because it’s the farthest from the exterior walls. The factory, Clark said, is “one solid, big concrete-floored building, with interior walls that separate the back of the warehouse and the production floor.” It sits in an industrial area of town, next to a Hutson Inc. tractor dealer and across the road from a Pilgrim’s Pride chicken plant, which residents said is probably the biggest employer in town.
Kentucky church, a rare building with lights on, becomes a gathering placeReturn to menu
Dozens of church members gathered at Seven Oaks Church of Christ just outside Mayfield, Ky., Saturday evening to gather supplies, help families who’d lost their homes and provide hot showers following Friday’s devastating tornadoes.
Brenda Wilson, a 73-year-old retired professor, worked in the church’s kitchen, preparing hot meals donated by multiple local groups, including Lone Oak Church of Christ in Paducah.
“We didn’t ask, they just brought it,” Wilson said.
Members greeted people as they walked into the church, giving them hot meals to take home.
Tomorrow, Wilson said, the church will begin distributing boxes of food and toiletries donated by the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort in Nashville.
As Wilson was touring the church, a family stumbled through the door. Joel Crider, an elder at the church, held the family as they cried. Wilson said they had returned from out of town to find they’d lost everything in the storm.
Crider said the lighted church, surrounded by miles of darkened homes and businesses, was running on a generator and had been for about an hour, getting the power turned on just before dark. Crider said that the generator runs on diesel provided by a local farmer, and that another local church had donated 30 more generators so families without power could stop by and pick one up.
Wilson said that although the storms were devastating, she is grateful that she is in a position to give back to the community and that her own home sustained no damage. The holiday season won’t be the same, she said, but Christmas is also about giving to neighbors in need.
“It makes those of us here today feel so blessed,” Wilson said. “It could’ve been us, but we also know those that are hurting, we are going to be here for them. It makes me feel this holiday is one I’ll never forget. However we need to be here, we’ll be here.”
Crider said donations can be made to the local Bread of Life Cafe, which has provided supplies to Seven Oaks, and that volunteers don’t need to bring anything to donate. As he spoke, another church member approached to ask about service on Sunday. Crider said they plan to have service, as well as a special prayer session for locals.
“People give a lot,” Crider said. “They’ve been working all day.”
Inside the lobby, a man entered with his family, greeting church members.
“We’re alive, and that’s all that matters,” he said.
Winds carried photo more than 100 miles from leveled Kentucky town, woman saysReturn to menu
When Katie Posten walked outside on Saturday morning to grab something from her car, she was relieved to see that the tornado that wreaked havoc in her region had left her home in southern Indiana untouched.
That is, except for the photo that had blown onto the driver’s side window of her Subaru Forester parked in her driveway. The photo was face down, with writing on the back, leading her to think at first that someone had left a note on her car. But she turned it over, revealing an old image of a woman and a child. On the back, it read “Gertie Swatzell + J.D. Swatzell 1942.”
Posten, 30, said she realized the photo must have come from a home hit by the tornado. “It was like, ‘This is a big deal,’ ” she said in a phone call with The Washington Post.
To try to reunite the photo with its owner, she posted it on Twitter and Facebook. Thousands of people retweeted her message on Twitter, but it was on Facebook, where 81 people had shared her post, that she was connected with a member of the Swatzell family.
The photo had blown from a home in Dawson Springs, Ky., a town of about 2,500 people in southwestern Kentucky — more than 100 miles from Posten’s home. Many homes and buildings in Dawson Springs were leveled by the tornado. The family whose photo blew onto her car was all right, Posten said, and she plans to return it this week.
Other pieces of debris flying around the region have shown the size of the storm that ripped through parts of the South and Midwest. Part of an Arkansas “Handbook for Safe School Transportation” was found in Kentucky.
That the photo made its way to Posten’s home “from a town that was totally flattened,” landed squarely on her window and survived a downpour shortly before she walked outside, she said, “was really remarkable.”
Ways to help survivors of the tornadoes in Kentucky, Illinois and elsewhereReturn to menu
Kentucky has set up a fund to help the victims and families affected by a storm system that killed dozens of people and destroyed numerous structures Friday.
In one of his several Saturday news conferences, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced a fund that is “solely dedicated to the on-the-ground efforts” and relief work that families will need to rebuild in the aftermath of the tornadoes.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund went live Saturday to help those affected by Friday’s devastation.
“This is the hardest tornado we’ve ever been through, and it’s not just because of the property damage,” Beshear said. “We’ve lost a lot of good people. We’ve got to do our best as it gets dark and through the next days to make sure we don’t lose any more.”
Kentucky has needed blood donations since the pandemic came through the state, Beshear said, and Friday’s disaster has increased that need.
People can donate blood at Red Cross locations.
La Grange, Ky., has also set up a relief fund for the American Red Cross.
“Giving money here to the American Red Cross will make an impact on disaster relief efforts in Western Kentucky,” the page says. “Whether you donate $5 or $500, every little bit helps.”
Clarksville, Ind., is raising money for the American Red Cross, and the United Way of Kentucky is asking for donations.
Deadly path: How tornadoes ripped through statesReturn to menu
On Friday evening, the storm dragged a strong cold front from Arkansas to southern Illinois and western Kentucky, where violent thunderstorms erupted. The storms generated damaging winds and spawned numerous tornadoes.
The storm system and its attendant front also generated strong winds in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, where hundreds of thousands of customers lost power.
The National Weather Service received reports of more than three dozen tornadoes from Friday night to Saturday morning.
The Post has compiled a visual story of how the storm cut through the region.
Hit by tornado, Arkansas nursing home aides shielded residents from falling debris with their bodiesReturn to menu
MONETTE, Ark. — Barbara Richards made a horrifying discovery as she looked out the glass door of the Monette Manor nursing home Friday night.
A tornado was heading straight for her.
“I could see the rotation outside before it got to us,” Richards, 57, said in an interview. She ran back toward the residents, warning them to cover their heads with pillows and hold on tight. She and the other nurses had already gathered the home’s elderly residents together, putting as many as they could in a hallway near the nurse’s station. They barricaded the glass doors with mattresses.
There wasn’t anything left to do.
“Then it hit and blew the glass out of the windows in the facility,” Richards said. “You could see the rotation inside the building.”
The Monette nursing home was hit by the same series of tornadoes that struck six states Friday night, wreaking havoc across Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. The twisters left at least 50 people dead and leveled entire towns.