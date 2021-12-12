According to Alec Clark, who was pulled from the rubble, the facility is on one floor, with no basement. The hallway with the restrooms serves as the storm shelter area because it’s the farthest from the exterior walls. The factory, Clark said, is “one solid, big concrete-floored building, with interior walls that separate the back of the warehouse and the production floor.” It sits in an industrial area of town, next to a Hutson Inc. tractor dealer and across the road from a Pilgrim’s Pride chicken plant, which residents said is probably the biggest employer in town.