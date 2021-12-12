“Prom - April 19, 1986” read the careful cursive on the back of the image.
Trotter, 34, peered at it Saturday, thinking the couple looked happy and then realizing it might belong to someone devastated by the storm. She posted it to Facebook, thinking it was a long shot but could be “just some sort of little token of what you had before.”
Within hours, the couple in the photograph had been identified and the man’s son contacted. It had traveled a distance of 120 miles from the hard-hit town of Dawson Springs, Ky., swept up in the storm’s ferocious winds.
The prom photograph was among dozens of personal items to turn up far from home in the aftermath of the tornadoes that sowed a path of destruction across four states. On a Facebook group devoted to returning lost belongings, there were scores of posts by Sunday: a pillow made from a man’s button-up shirt, a birthday card, a picture of a pregnant woman with “As you can see, I’m pregnant as a pickle” written on the back.
Photographs, by far, were the most common find. In major storms, they’re often carried the furthest, said John Knox, an associate professor of geography at the University of Georgia.
“They’re like little wings when they go up into the air,” he said.
After a historic outbreak of tornadoes slammed the south in 2011, Knox led a major study probing the trajectory of the debris. Tracking the paths of personal items posted on a Facebook page similar to the one created for the quad state tornadoes, he and other researchers found a photograph that traveled 219 miles.
Such research is crucial in helping estimate where debris might land — especially more treacherous debris.
“We were able to make a little bit of lemonade from a whole lot of lemons and understand little more about tornadoes, especially their aftermath,” Knox said.
Brad Hale was getting ready to leave his house Saturday when he noticed something white in the backyard. He thought it was a piece of siding — until he walked over. It was a picture of an older woman, sitting in a folding chair and looking off to the side. The back said “Ruby Tucker in Aug 1981.”
The 36-year-old was stunned to find out, through Facebook, that the picture had traveled 120 miles from a storage unit in Bremen, Ky., to his home in Crestwood, Ky.
“It’s heart-wrenching to think everyone’s lives now are scattered across the state,” said Hale, who plans to return the picture to the great granddaughter of the woman, Stephanie Burger.
Burger said her 84-year-old grandmother — whose Bremen, Ky., home lost much of its roof — was stunned to get the photo back. Burger does not have many pictures of Tucker and is glad to have the keepsake to pass down. She said she knows Tucker was a “strong independent woman” who loved to play piano and grew vegetables out in the backyard — including hot peppers that Burger once made the mistake of biting into as a child.
Burger, a resident of Owensboro, Ky., said her grandma was “beaten around” in the bathroom where she took shelter and remains shaken. She said the sprawling online effort to return people’s belonging exemplifies a community’s overwhelming desire to help others.
“I saw the community come together in this tragic time,” she said. “Small towns, they love each other.”
Katie Posten spent Saturday morning watching her children play under the Christmas tree, grateful her family was not impacted by the tornadoes. When she went to grab something from her Subaru Forester, parked in the driveway of her New Ablany, Ind., home, she was stunned to find a photograph stuck to the window.
The photo was face down, with writing on the back, leading her to think at first that someone had left a note on her car. But she turned it over, revealing an old image of a woman and a child. On the back, it read “Gertie Swatzell + J.D. Swatzell 1942.”
“I was really actually overcome with emotion,” said Posten, 30, “because it was, like, all of that destruction felt really far away and then all the sudden felt really close.”
To try to reunite the photo with its owner, she posted it on Twitter and Facebook. Thousands of people retweeted her message on Twitter, but it was on Facebook, where 81 people had shared her post, that she was connected with a member of the Swatzell family.
The photo had blown from a home in Dawson Springs, a town of about 2,500 people in southwestern Kentucky — more than 100 miles from Posten’s home. Many homes and buildings in Dawson Springs were leveled by the tornado. The family whose photo blew onto her car was all right, Posten said, and she plans to return it this week.
Other pieces of debris flying around the region have shown the size of the storm that ripped through parts of the South and Midwest. Part of an Arkansas “Handbook for Safe School Transportation” was found in Kentucky. That the photo made its way to Posten’s home “from a town that was totally flattened,” landed squarely on her window and survived a downpour shortly before she walked outside, she said, “was really remarkable.”
Within hours of posting the prom picture on Facebook, Trotter had gotten a couple dozen comments from people who knew the couple. She was surprised by how quickly it happened, but, living in a small town herself, said that’s how it can be: “‘Oh, this is so-and-so’s cousin,’ she said. “Probably enough people in that group that are from the area that they could tag people.”
Someone tagged the man's son in the post. The man had died several years earlier; his son, Caleb Weaver, thanked Trotter, writing in a comment that it was “really cool seeing my dad from back in the day.” It was especially moving to Trotter, who lost her father, too, about two years ago.
“Sometimes I’ll get flashes of something that reminds me of my dad,” she said, “and it’s like, ‘Whoa, that was a God moment.’ I believe that.”
