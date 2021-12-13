In South Africa, among the countries to first identify omicron, it has become the dominant virus variant. Officials in Europe last week said omicron could become the dominant variant in some countries there as soon as this week.
Omicron has been noted as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization and the CDC. Scientists say preliminary data suggests it may cause milder cases of covid-19 than those from the delta variant.
Here’s what to know
Foreign travelers to Brazil must be vaccinated, high court rules in challenge to unvaccinated Bolsonaro
Brazil’s supreme court has ruled that foreign travelers must show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus to enter the country — a blow to President Jair Bolsonaro, who is unvaccinated and has repeatedly rejected requests to impose a vaccine mandate in a country that has the world’s second-highest death toll after the United States.
Justice Luís Roberto Barroso cited “the threat of [current policies] promoting anti-vaccine tourism” as grounds for the ruling Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.
It is not clear when the new requirements will be implemented. Barroso’s ruling will be reviewed next week by the 10 other judges who make up Brazil’s highest court, according to Al Jazeera.
Omicron cases in Europe are asymptomatic or mild, health authority says
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Sunday that of the confirmed omicron cases it had severity information on, all were asymptomatic or mild.
As of Sunday, 766 omicron cases had been confirmed in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, the center said. It added that there had not been any omicron-related deaths reported in the region.
The center cautioned that while the information was encouraging, it should be “assessed with caution, as the number of confirmed cases is too low” to fully determine whether the illness caused by the omicron variant differs from that of delta or other variants.
Scientists have yet to ascertain the full scope of the omicron variant, though health officials, including Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, have said that initial reports indicating the variant could be mild are encouraging.
Omicron was quickly categorized by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” because of its plethora of mutations. A complete profile of its traits could come within the next few weeks, scientists say.
Germany's 'Fauci,' a Harvard-educated doctor, gets ready to tackle the pandemic
BERLIN — After the chancellor himself, one of the most scrutinized positions in Germany’s new government is the health minister, a doctor who is a household name and has received death threats for his stern advice on handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Karl Lauterbach, a 58-year-old with Harvard degrees in public health and epidemiology, became a kind of Anthony S. Fauci equivalent as the pandemic unfolded and he was constantly in the public eye on German TV and in social media. He became known for his strict prescriptions for how Germany could protect itself from the spread of the disease.
There was even a “wewantkarl” Twitter hashtag supporting his candidacy in the run-up to his appointment.