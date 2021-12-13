In South Africa, among the countries to first identify omicron, it has become the dominant virus variant. Officials in Europe last week said omicron could become the dominant variant in some countries there as soon as this week.
Omicron has been noted as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization and the CDC. Scientists say preliminary data suggests it may cause milder cases of covid-19 than those from the delta variant.
Here’s what to know
A pandemic fix for teacher stress: More half days of schoolReturn to menu
In a school year widely described as the most grueling of the pandemic, schools have come up with at least one fix for teacher burnout: more half days.
In Virginia’s Hampton Roads area, Suffolk Public Schools is shortening instructional hours every other Wednesday to help take the pressure off beleaguered educators. In Maryland, at least six school districts have remade their calendars for this school year to add more early-release days.
Rick Briggs, chief academic officer in Maryland’s Wicomico County school district, which includes the Eastern Shore city of Salisbury, said his system converted seven full days to half days because of “the stress and the anxiety and the wearing-down of staff like none of us have ever seen before.”
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday that eligibility for booster doses would be widened and the national vaccination drive “turbocharge[d]” ahead of the new year, where coronavirus cases tied to the omicron variant are doubling every two to three days.
- France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the government is investigating 400 cases of false vaccination cards, after a woman who allegedly lied to doctors about her vaccination status died in hospital of the coronavirus, capturing national attention.
- Nigeria could soon ban flights from Britain and three other countries that red-listed it when the omicron variant was first identified in southern Africa, Nigerian aviation minister Hadi Sirika said.
- Western Australia will reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers, with no quarantine, from Feb. 5, as the country forges ahead with gradual reopening plans after a “pause” due to concerns about the omicron variant.
- Pakistan confirmed its first detected case of omicron on Monday, in the city of Karachi.
D.C. announces first four cases of omicron variantReturn to menu
Four unrelated cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus were confirmed Sunday in the District, the city’s health department said. These were apparently the first such cases to be found in Washington of the variant that is rapidly spreading in many countries.
City health officials said the four people who have the variant are:
- A woman who had traveled within the United States to Florida and New York. She was fully vaccinated but without the booster shot.
- A woman who traveled to Maryland during the Thanksgiving holiday. She was fully vaccinated, but it was not known whether she had received a booster shot.
- A man who is not known to have traveled. He was fully vaccinated, but it was not known whether he had received a booster shot.
- A woman who had been to Virginia during the holiday. She had been fully vaccinated, but it was not known whether she had received a booster shot.
Foreign travelers to Brazil must be vaccinated, high court rules in challenge to unvaccinated BolsonaroReturn to menu
Brazil’s supreme court has ruled that foreign travelers must show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus to enter the country — a blow to President Jair Bolsonaro, who is unvaccinated and has repeatedly rejected requests to impose a vaccine mandate in a country that has the world’s second-highest death toll after the United States.
Justice Luís Roberto Barroso cited “the threat of [current policies] promoting anti-vaccine tourism” as grounds for the ruling Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.
It is not clear when the new requirements will be implemented. Barroso’s ruling will be reviewed next week by the 10 other judges who make up Brazil’s highest court, according to Al Jazeera.
Omicron cases in Europe are asymptomatic or mild, health authority saysReturn to menu
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Sunday that of the confirmed omicron cases it had severity information on, all were asymptomatic or mild.
As of Sunday, 766 omicron cases had been confirmed in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, the center said. It added that there had not been any omicron-related deaths reported in the region.
The center cautioned that while the information was encouraging, it should be “assessed with caution, as the number of confirmed cases is too low” to fully determine whether the illness caused by the omicron variant differs from that of delta or other variants.
Scientists have yet to ascertain the full scope of the omicron variant, though health officials, including Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ top infectious-disease expert, have said that initial reports indicating the variant could be mild are encouraging.
Omicron was quickly categorized by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” because of its plethora of mutations. A complete profile of its traits could come within the next few weeks, scientists say.
Germany’s ‘Fauci,’ a Harvard-educated doctor, gets ready to tackle the pandemicReturn to menu
BERLIN — After the chancellor himself, one of the most scrutinized positions in Germany’s new government is the health minister, a doctor who is a household name and has received death threats for his stern advice on handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Karl Lauterbach, a 58-year-old with Harvard degrees in public health and epidemiology, became a kind of Anthony S. Fauci equivalent as the pandemic unfolded and he was constantly in the public eye on German TV and in social media. He became known for his strict prescriptions for how Germany could protect itself from the spread of the disease.
There was even a “wewantkarl” Twitter hashtag supporting his candidacy in the run-up to his appointment.