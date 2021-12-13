D.C. health officials on Sunday said they had confirmed four unrelated cases of the omicron coronavirus variant. Three of the people had traveled within the United States; one had not. All four were fully vaccinated.

Omicron was first identified in the Washington region earlier this month, when three cases were detected in the Baltimore area. The variant has been identified in at least 30 states, according to a Washington Post tally.

In South Africa, among the countries to first identify omicron, it has become the dominant virus variant. Officials in Europe last week said omicron could become the dominant variant in some countries there as soon as this week.

Omicron has been noted as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization and the CDC. Scientists say preliminary data suggests it may cause milder cases of covid-19 than those from the delta variant.

Here’s what to know

  • European health officials said Sunday there have been 766 confirmed omicron cases in the region, and of those patients for whom they have information on severity, all were either asymptomatic or mildly ill.
  • The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, tested positive on Sunday for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, his office said. He is fully vaccinated.
