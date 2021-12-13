Complete coverage: Tornadoes hit several states, killing dozens

Tornadoes tore through a swath of the South and the Midwest for more than three hours late Friday and early Saturday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said “north of 70” people were killed in his state.

