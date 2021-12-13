The Moss family had a similar idea. The large clan of Mayfield natives gathered at the decommissioned gas station where Anthony Moss’s food truck was parked next to Finch. Moss had bought the truck from his uncle and renamed it “Upper Level,” selling ribs, chicken and ice cream in the summertime. The small truck had emerged from the tornado unscathed, which family members said was their sign that they needed to open it and start feeding their neighbors.