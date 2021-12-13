They jumped into his truck, leaving Blair’s girlfriend and young children and Ferguson’s teenage daughter at Ferguson’s house in Paducah, Ky., and drove the short distance to the factory. What lay before them shocked even Ferguson, a 10-year veteran of numerous rescues, including in the aftermath of hurricanes in Florida.
“In all honesty, out of all the years that I’ve been doing this … this was the worst thing that I’ve ever seen in my life,” Ferguson recalled over the phone on Sunday evening. Leaning on his emergency response experience, he paused to survey the scene, looking for any hazards.
Blair jumped straight in, clambering over piles of rubble to where he could hear voices crying for help. “It was so dark,” Blair recalled. “All you could smell was candles, of all different kinds.”
Using a headlamp, Blair began sifting through about two feet of rubble — plywood, drywall and steel beams — with his hands, following a man’s voice. Eventually, he said, he saw a pair of feet in the debris. They belonged to Robert Daniel, he later learned, a deputy at the Graves County Jail. His feet were moving, Blair said. But he was stuck.
Blair tried to use a pipe to pry the wood off Daniel’s body. After about 10 minutes, Blair said, a man arrived with a saw. First, they pulled out a man Blair identified as a jail inmate by his orange prison outfit. Daniel, in his officer’s uniform, was next. By this time, he had no pulse. Someone tried CPR. It was unsuccessful.
“He literally died while I was there trying to get him out,” Blair recalled over the phone on Sunday night, his voice grave.
After surveying the scene, Ferguson said, he joined police and other emergency responders who were attempting to pull people from the rubble with whatever they could lay their hands on. One officer held up a large ventilation pipe while others worked to extricate the person beneath it.
Without his usual rescue tools, Ferguson said, he was praying for someone to show up with any kind of equipment. When the man arrived with the cheap saw, “it was the most beautiful thing I ever saw,” Ferguson said. “It was gold when he handed it to me, and he said: ‘I have seven batteries and several blades.’ ”
Ferguson estimated he helped rescue six or seven people. In all, the pair estimated that about 40 were pulled from the rubble.
Blair said he hasn’t slept much since the storm, replaying the events of Friday night over in his head. He helped rescue seven others from the rubble that night, he said, but it was Daniel who stayed with him; he didn’t know his identity until the jail announced his death Sunday. Daniel was with a group of inmates on a night shift at the factory when he was killed.
Daniel and the inmate were both wedged under the same big piece of wall. Blair said he thinks Daniel’s solid frame may have shielded the inmate from being crushed: “I believe that’s the only thing that really saved that other guy.”
Blair said the men were buried pretty deep, suggesting they might have been among the last to leave the production floor for the bathroom hallway, which workers have told The Washington Post was designated in the factory’s emergency plan as the area to take shelter during a major storm.
“It is with deep regret and sorrow that we report the passing of one of our deputies and friends, we will miss Robert Daniel forever until we meet again,” the Graves County Jail said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday. “He did his job honorably and professionally until the very end.”