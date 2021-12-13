Officials in Kentucky — the state hit hardest among six across the South and Midwest — are struggling to assess the extent of the devastation from the weekend’s deadly tornadoes, unsure of how many have perished and who remains missing as the emergency response enters its third day Monday.

President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday, making federal aid available to people in eight counties in the western part of the state.

In freezing temperatures, nearly 90,000 homes and businesses remained without power across western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee, mauled Friday night and into Saturday by winds that flattened homes and businesses, overturned cars and sent mementos and other debris flying miles across state lines.

Here’s what to know

  • Tough conditions, including patchy cellphone coverage, have complicated efforts to confirm the death toll, with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) saying that the number in his state is likely at least 50 but could exceed 100.
  • Among those confirmed killed in the disaster: a jail deputy supervising inmates at a collapsed candle factory in Kentucky where at least eight people were dead and eight missing; six people at an Amazon distribution warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill.; a district judge in Kentucky.
  • State and medical officials pleaded for blood donations, warning that in addition to the scores of dead, there are likely to be even more injuries.