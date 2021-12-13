President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday, making federal aid available to people in eight counties in the western part of the state.
In freezing temperatures, nearly 90,000 homes and businesses remained without power across western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee, mauled Friday night and into Saturday by winds that flattened homes and businesses, overturned cars and sent mementos and other debris flying miles across state lines.
Tornado batters Dawson Springs, hometown of the Ky. governor's father
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — When the tornado sirens began rattling this town of 2,500 residents on Friday night, Assistant Police Chief Lance Nosbusch locked himself in the concrete jail cell at the police station.
He figured that was all he needed to avoid feeling the tornado as it began plowing into the town at 10:37 p.m.
But even in the cell, Nosbusch could “feel the walls pulsing and vibrating” as a monster tornado roared just north of the station, destroying about 75 percent of the houses in one of western Kentucky's most impoverished communities — a place that takes pride in being the hometown of former governor Steve Beshear, the father of Gov. Andy Beshear (D).
Nosbusch jumped into his police car after the tornado passed, but he only made it a quarter-mile before the debris-filled streets became impassable.
Then he opened the car door.
“You could just hear people crying for help,” Nosbusch said in an interview on Sunday. “So we just started running through debris, listening, and we started carrying people down to the main highway to try to get them medical help.”
Prom photo, baby pic: Strangers find mementos miles away from wreckage
Brad Hale was getting ready to leave his house Saturday when he noticed something white in the backyard. It was a picture of an older woman, sitting in a folding chair. The back said “Ruby Tucker in Aug 1981.”
At first, the 36-year-old figured it belonged to a neighbor. But then he posted a picture in a Facebook group meant to reunite people with items blown away in last week’s tornadoes. Tucker’s great-granddaughter noticed — and Hale learned the photograph had traveled 120 miles from a storage unit in Bremen, a tiny town in Kentucky where the storms left a dozen dead.
“It’s heart-wrenching to think everyone’s lives now are scattered across the state,” said Hale, a resident of Crestwood, Ky.
The photograph was among dozens of personal items to turn up far from home in the aftermath of the tornadoes that sowed a path of destruction across six states. The Facebook group that Hale used had scores of posts by Sunday: a pillow made from a man’s button-up shirt, a birthday card, a picture of a pregnant woman with “As you can see, I’m pregnant as a pickle” written on the back.
'It's just devastating': Communities take stock of mass destruction
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the temperature dipped well below freezing and frost spread over car windows, about 150 men and women shuffled Sunday morning into the First Baptist Church on the corner of South and First streets.
Many wore Carhartt vests, carpenter jeans, and steel-toed boots, work clothes passing as Sunday best in these extraordinary times. Parishioners say the church’s footprint forms the largest cross in Graves County, and as a tornado blasted through this town of 10,000 people on Friday night, some of its stained-glass windows blew out and a hole opened in its roof.
But it was largely spared, as was the pastor, Wes Fowler, who endured the storm in a tunnel beneath the church grounds and led the Sunday service. The rest of the town was not as fortunate.
Across a battered region, a public reckoning with unimaginable loss began Sunday, as survivors dug out homes and businesses, searched with diminishing hope for loved ones, and mourned others who died in the tornado’s path.