To combat the rise in cases, the Biden administration and many state governments — led by Democratic and Republican governors — have repeatedly urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. California and New York have also reintroduced mask mandates as they brace for a surge in omicron variant infections.
Here’s what to know
Analysis: 15 sobering stats that tell the tale of the coronavirus in the U.S.
The United States has hit another ugly milestone in the fight against the coronavirus, with 1 in 100 people ages 65 or older having died of it, the New York Times reports.
It’s merely the latest in a string of data points that put the toll of the pandemic in stark relief — even as much of the political debate over the virus seems to be moving past it, despite a steady toll of more than 1,000 deaths per day.
While Republicans have long opposed mask and vaccine requirements and argued against other coronavirus mitigation measures, even some prominent Democrats are moving in a similar direction.
Washington Football Team adds four more to covid-19 list, including Jonathan Allen, as injuries mount
The Washington Football Team’s depth is about to be tested even more. On Monday, a day after it lost to the Dallas Cowboys with a depleted roster, Washington placed four more players on the covid-19 reserve list, including starting defensive tackle and sack leader Jonathan Allen.
Rookie defensive end William Bradley-King, a practice squad member who was activated as a covid-replacement player Sunday, also was added to the list, as were linebacker David Mayo and practice squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway. The four were part of a leaguewide issue Monday that included 37 players who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Washington also had a “Tier 3” employee who is not a member of the football operations test positive for the omicron variant, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The staffer is the first known omicron case in the NFL. Per the NFL and NFL Players Association’s coronavirus protocols, Tier 3 consists of individuals who “perform essential facility, stadium or event services” and are required to avoid close contact with players, football personnel staff and others who work closely with them.
Omicron is upending the holidays for international travelers
Like so many Americans last holiday season, Emma Webb planned a trip, but it didn’t happen. At the time, she was excited for her father, stepmother and brother in the United Kingdom to meet the baby boy she had shortly before the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a lockdown in Britain, she canceled.
This year, she was more hopeful. She booked another flight, looking forward to the visit after two long years that included the death of her mother, her only relative near her home in central Kansas. But in a matter of weeks, as the spread of the omicron variant triggered new travel restrictions worldwide, she has become resigned to a disappointing winter. For Webb and plenty of other international travelers, ramped-up precautions by governments at home and abroad have cast uncertainty over their holiday reunions.
“I’m concerned whether my family is ever going to meet my kid.” said Webb, a 44-year-old project manager for a nonprofit. “I can’t see a world where there isn’t another variant that pops up.”