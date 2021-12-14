The United States has recorded 50 million coronavirus infections and is nearing 800,000 fatalities, according to Washington Post figures, in the latest set of grim milestones during the pandemic.

Nearly a fifth of the world’s 270 million infections have been detected in the United States, though several other countries have recorded more infections as a percentage of their populations. The United States has also logged more deaths than any other country in the world, though health experts have said global figures are likely to be an undercount.

To combat the rise in cases, the Biden administration and many state governments — led by Democratic and Republican governors — have repeatedly urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. California and New York have also reintroduced mask mandates as they brace for a surge in omicron variant infections.

Here’s what to know

  • Omicron appears to cause less severe illness than earlier variants of the coronavirus but is more resistant to the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a major private study in South Africa.
  • Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented rate in the United Kingdom, infecting an estimated 200,000 people daily, the health secretary warned.
  • China, one of the world’s last countries still operating a covid-zero policy, has reported its first omicron cases in two patients who recently returned from abroad.
