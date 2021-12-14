Robert Daniel, a 47-year-old deputy jailer at the Graves County Jail, was one of the eight people killed at the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory, which was entirely flattened by the tornado in Kentucky. The father of seven had just called his younger brother the day before the tragedy hit, to tell him that he was excited to start a supervising role that would put seven detainees in a work-release program under his charge. Daniel, a doting grandfather, was described by his family as a mix of no-nonsense and big-hearted — the perfect combination for his new job.