A candle manufacturer whose factory was feared to have been a mass gravesite after the building collapsed on top of workers said that 102 people had been found alive. Beshear said officials were working to verify the information but hailed such an event as “the Christmas miracle we hope for.”
Here’s what to know
Biden declares emergencies in Illinois and Tennessee
President Biden declared emergencies in the tornado-battered states of Illinois and Tennessee on Monday, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local relief efforts.
Although Kentucky bore the brunt of the storms, several other states sustained damage as tornadoes ripped through parts of the South and the Midwest, leaving behind loss and destruction on a scale difficult to fathom. There were at least six deaths in Illinois, all at an Amazon warehouse, and at least four in Tennessee.
The authorization provides federal aid to nine Tennessee counties and 13 counties in Illinois and allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in those areas.
Biden had already declared a “major disaster” in Kentucky, allowing for federal aid as well as grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
The president has pledged to ensure the impacted states get “whatever they need, when they need it.” He is expected to visit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage.
The record-breaking tornadoes that swept the United States, by the numbers
As rescue teams and volunteers combed through debris across nine states this weekend looking for survivors, the unprecedented scale of devastation left behind by the storm began to come into focus.
Homes and businesses had been torn from their foundations. Two warehouses had collapsed, trapping and killing employees. Hundreds of thousands of Americans were left without power in mid-December, forcing Kentucky and Tennessee to open shelters where people could warm themselves.
In hardest-hit Kentucky, where several tornadoes touched down Friday night and into Saturday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Monday that 74 deaths had been confirmed. “Thousands of homes are damaged if not entirely destroyed,” Beshear said, “and it may be weeks before we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction.”
The tornadoes caused loss and destruction on a scale difficult to fathom. Here are the key numbers to know.
8 dead, 102 found alive at candle factory after fears that dozens had perished
Kentucky officials working to identify residents killed in the weekend tornado outbreak are still trying to verify information from a candle manufacturer indicating that the death toll at the factory is far lower than feared. A spokesman for Mayfield Consumer Products told The Washington Post on Monday evening that eight employees are confirmed dead and 102 have been found alive — after officials initially thought that dozens had perished.
“Oh, my gosh, it’s incredible,” spokesman Bob Ferguson said of the survivors.
The governor of Kentucky said earlier Monday that his office was still working to confirm the company’s numbers, but he said the possibility that early estimates were wrong had offered some hope during very dark days in his state.
“We are working on verifying the information from the candle factory that right now would only have eight confirmed dead, which is the Christmas miracle we hope for,” the governor said at a news briefing. “But we have to make sure it’s accurate.”
The governor asked that all of the workers check in with His House Ministries in Mayfield, where officials are coordinating search and recovery efforts.
Ferguson said the company was able to locate many of the employees Sunday, after people had a chance to charge their cellphones and could receive calls from workers in human resources trying to track them down.
“We were very fortunate yesterday,” he said.
Where else have tornadoes brought disaster around the world?
The juggernaut of more than 30 tornadoes across several states ranks among the most deadly tornado disasters in the United States in many decades. The United States has the most tornadoes, with an average of 1,225 annually from 1999 to 2018, according to the Weather Channel. But tornadoes have hit elsewhere, causing death and destruction.
From Bangladesh to Britain, here is a look at some of the most devastating tornado events around the world in recent decades.