, who lived in a mobile home in Mayfield, Ky., were newcomers who had only moved to the city in 2020 with their five children. Part of the local Amish community, the family of seven adhered to ideals of simplicity and were well loved by their neighbors. Searchers found the bodies of the 31-year old couple as well as 7-year-old Marilyn and 4-year-old Daniel over the weekend.