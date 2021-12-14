President Biden approved emergency declarations for Illinois and Tennessee, the White House said late Monday evening, as residents and officials continued to assess the damage wrought across nine states by the weekend’s deadly string of tornadoes.

The death toll was expected to rise in Kentucky, where Biden is set to visit this week. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Monday that the number of people dead was at least 74, and that “we’re still finding bodies.”

A candle manufacturer whose factory was feared to have been a mass gravesite after the building collapsed on top of workers said that 102 people had been found alive. Beshear said officials were working to verify the information but hailed such an event as “the Christmas miracle we hope for.”

Here’s what to know

  • In Kentucky, victims ranged in age from an infant to an 86-year-old. The state will offer $5,000 for burial expenses to each family that lost a loved one to the catastrophe.
  • Despite accurate forecasts and timely warnings, evidence suggests the timing of the tornadoes during the middle of the night, their intensity and the population density of the areas hit contributed to the large death toll and destruction.
  • Here’s how to help survivors of the tornado outbreak.