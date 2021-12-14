A candle manufacturer whose factory was feared to have been a mass gravesite after the building collapsed on top of workers said that 102 people had been found alive. Beshear said officials were working to verify the information but hailed such an event as “the Christmas miracle we hope for.”
Here’s what to know
Beshear says at least 74 have died in Kentucky. Here are some of their stories.Return to menu
The string of tornadoes that tore through parts of the Midwest and the South last week left behind destruction and debris, with nine states still combing through the wreckage for survivors.
In western Kentucky alone, one of the regions hit hardest by the tornado outbreak, at least 74 people are dead, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said. The number may climb as rescue and recovery efforts continue. Here are the stories of some of those lost.
- Jacob and Emma Gingerich, who lived in a mobile home in Mayfield, Ky., were newcomers who had only moved to the city in 2020 with their five children. Part of the local Amish community, the family of seven adhered to ideals of simplicity and were well loved by their neighbors. Searchers found the bodies of the 31-year old couple as well as 7-year-old Marilyn and 4-year-old Daniel over the weekend.
- Robert Daniel, a 47-year-old deputy jailer at the Graves County Jail, was one of the eight people killed at the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory, which was entirely flattened by the tornado. The father of seven had just told his younger brother the day before tragedy hit that he was excited to start a supervising role that put seven detainees in a work-release program under his charge.
- When the bodies of Billy and Judy Miller were found in the debris left by the tornado that struck Bremen, Ky., they were by each other’s side. The septuagenarian couple’s granddaughter Haley Burton told The Washington Post that “there was no other love like theirs.” Billy, a veteran who ran the family farm, and Judy, a homemaker, renewed their marriage vows just a few years ago in a ceremony that re-created their wedding.
- Five-month-old Chase Oglesby was with his parents when their trailer in Bremen was picked up by strong winds and tossed into a tree. The infant is one of the youngest victims so far.
December tornadoes are part of ‘new normal’ caused by climate change, FEMA chief saysReturn to menu
The rising sun illuminated entire cities in ruin as morning broke Saturday in western Kentucky. Piles of bricks appeared where buildings had stood. Roofs torn open revealed mangled furnishings inside. Bicycles and refrigerators dangled from trees like ornaments.
The deadly tornadoes that caused devastation in Kentucky and five other states came just a few months after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti and Category 4 Hurricane Ida tore through the Eastern United States and Atlantic Canada. In an interview Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency is preparing for severe weather events of similar magnitude.
“This is going to be our new normal, and the effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” she said. “We’ll continue to work on helping to reduce the impacts, but we’re also prepared to respond to any community that gets impacted by one of these severe events.”
Severe tornadoes are uncommon this late in the year, with December usually considered a quiet month.
Biden declares emergencies in Illinois and TennesseeReturn to menu
President Biden declared emergencies in the tornado-battered states of Illinois and Tennessee on Monday, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local relief efforts.
Although Kentucky bore the brunt of the storms, several other states sustained damage as tornadoes ripped through parts of the South and the Midwest, leaving behind loss and destruction on a scale difficult to fathom. There were at least six deaths in Illinois, all at an Amazon warehouse, and at least four in Tennessee.
The authorization provides federal aid to nine Tennessee counties and 13 counties in Illinois and allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in those areas.
Biden had already declared a “major disaster” in Kentucky, allowing for federal aid as well as grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
The president has pledged to ensure the impacted states get “whatever they need, when they need it.” He is expected to visit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage.
The record-breaking tornadoes that swept the United States, by the numbersReturn to menu
As rescue teams and volunteers combed through debris across nine states this weekend looking for survivors, the unprecedented scale of devastation left behind by the storm began to come into focus.
Homes and businesses had been torn from their foundations. Two warehouses had collapsed, trapping and killing employees. Hundreds of thousands of Americans were left without power in mid-December, forcing Kentucky and Tennessee to open shelters where people could warm themselves.
In hardest-hit Kentucky, where several tornadoes touched down Friday night and into Saturday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Monday that 74 deaths had been confirmed. “Thousands of homes are damaged if not entirely destroyed,” Beshear said, “and it may be weeks before we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction.”
The tornadoes caused loss and destruction on a scale difficult to fathom. Here are the key numbers to know.
8 dead, 102 found alive at candle factory after fears that dozens had perishedReturn to menu
Kentucky officials working to identify residents killed in the weekend tornado outbreak are still trying to verify information from a candle manufacturer indicating that the death toll at the factory is far lower than feared. A spokesman for Mayfield Consumer Products told The Washington Post on Monday evening that eight employees are confirmed dead and 102 have been found alive — after officials initially thought that dozens had perished.
“Oh, my gosh, it’s incredible,” spokesman Bob Ferguson said of the survivors.
The governor of Kentucky said earlier Monday that his office was working to confirm the company’s numbers, but he said the possibility that early estimates were wrong had offered some hope during dark days for his state.
“We are working on verifying the information from the candle factory that right now would only have eight confirmed dead, which is the Christmas miracle we hope for,” the governor said at a news briefing. “But we have to make sure it’s accurate.”
The governor asked that all of the workers check in with His House Ministries in Mayfield, where officials are coordinating search and recovery efforts.
Ferguson said the company was able to locate many of the employees Sunday, after people had a chance to charge their cellphones and could receive calls from workers in human resources trying to track them down.
“We were very fortunate yesterday,” he said.
Where else have tornadoes brought disaster around the world?Return to menu
The juggernaut of more than 30 tornadoes across several states ranks among the most deadly tornado disasters in the United States in many decades. The United States has the most tornadoes, with an average of 1,225 annually from 1999 to 2018, according to the Weather Channel. But tornadoes have hit elsewhere, causing death and destruction.
From Bangladesh to Britain, here is a look at some of the most devastating tornado events around the world in recent decades.