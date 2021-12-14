All of it started with Wise’s desire to dine with some of his clients at one of his favorite local restaurants while helping someone with a grand gesture. Wise, president and co-founder of a company that helps real estate agents effectively advertise on Facebook, had enjoyed his meals at Oven & Tap, in no small part because of Brandt, who’d waited on him. He and his wife wanted to share their experience with some of his clients, so they chose the restaurant for a seating of the $100 Dinner Club, whose participants agree to each tip $100 at establishments across town. Others who didn’t eat at Oven & Tap that night added to the tip with donations.