The worrying trend lines have compelled states such as California and New York to reimpose indoor mask mandates, while some universities and school districts have moved classes and activities online. On Broadway, several high-profile shows have canceled performances, citing virus cases among the cast or crew. And new rounds of infection have also hit major sports leagues, with stars sidelined and games postponed.
Still, Jeffrey Zients, President Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, projected confidence at a Wednesday briefing, telling reporters: “We are in a very different and stronger place than we were a year ago. And there is no need to lock down.”
Here’s what to know
As covid cases rise in the region, Maryland hospitals reaching near capacityReturn to menu
The sole hospital in one Southern Maryland county is at capacity. The number of covid-19 patients in another county, home to the state’s capital, more than doubled in just two weeks. And the seven-day average of patients being treated for covid-19 in Baltimore City has jumped nearly 72 percent since the end of last month.
Hospitalization data — the only coronavirus statistics that health officials in Maryland have had available to them since a cyberattack shut down the state Department of Health’s website nearly two weeks ago — paints an alarming picture of the continued spread of the coronavirus in Maryland and of the ability of hospitals across the state to handle it.
Cases in Virginia and the District also are increasing. Virginia’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people has nearly doubled since the beginning of the month, while the number in D.C. has tripled during that time. Meanwhile, the new omicron variant has been found in all three jurisdictions, with 10 cases confirmed in Maryland, one in Virginia and two in the District.
Omicron fueling pressure on Biden to speed efforts to vaccinate the worldReturn to menu
The Biden administration is facing renewed questions about its global coronavirus strategy, with international infections climbing and the new omicron variant poised to tear across the world.
Advocates are urging the United States to follow through on President Biden’s seven-month-old pledge to ensure that countries waive intellectual property protections on coronavirus vaccines and share them with the developing world — a push they say has stalled in diplomatic meetings in Switzerland.
“I see very slow progress and reluctance” from the United States, said Hu Yuan Qiong, a Geneva-based legal and policy adviser for Doctors Without Borders, who has been monitoring the talks. “We really anticipate they could do more proactively in the negotiations.”
Others are demanding details behind a plan to boost global vaccine manufacturing, complaining that the White House has yet to clarify the proposal’s objectives and strategy since unveiling it last month.
“Emergence of the Omicron variant, which experts fear may make current vaccines less effective, has provided a cruel reminder that the world does not have the time to wait,” advocacy groups Partners in Health, Public Citizen and Prep4All wrote in a letter Monday to senior administration officials, which was shared with The Washington Post.
Omicron is now in at least 36 U.S. states and 77 countriesReturn to menu
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the United States and the globe, reaching at least 36 U.S. states and 77 countries less than a month after being designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.
U.S. officials said Tuesday that omicron could fuel a new wave of infections as soon as next month. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that omicron is expected to become the dominant variant in the European Union by mid-January. China this week became one of the latest countries to report omicron cases, and the variant was partially behind an 83 percent rise in cases in Africa over the past week, WHO officials said.
“Seventy-seven countries have now reported cases of omicron,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, told reporters. “The reality is that omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet,” he said. The variant is now in nearly 3 in 4 U.S. states and D.C., according to a tally from The Washington Post.
Some health officials were encouraged by evidence from a major private study in South Africa that omicron causes less severe illness than earlier variants, although the study also found that it was more resistant to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine commonly used there.
That study’s results echo remarks from Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, who said last week omicron cases appear to cause less severe symptoms while cautioning that available data was preliminary and anecdotal.
Health officials, though, are urging caution. Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief, said even if data later confirms that omicron is less lethal than other variants of concern, the sheer number of cases could overwhelm health-care systems.
Alaska, Nevada, New Hampshire and New Mexico are among the most recent states to report their first omicron cases. As the variant spreads, U.S. health officials and their counterparts in wealthy countries are encouraging residents to get booster shots.
Some rich nations are accelerating their booster campaigns by reducing the time between completion of regular vaccine regimens and eligibility for an extra dose. South Korea shortened its timeline from five months to three months for most adults after the country started recording new highs in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
WHO officials have said this push will worsen vaccine inequity. Africa, where omicron was first detected, has fully vaccinated less than 10 percent of its 1.2 billion people.
“If we end inequity, we end the pandemic,” Tedros said.
No lockdown ahead despite spread of omicron, White House official saysReturn to menu
As the omicron variant continues to rapidly spread across the United States, a White House official said Wednesday that there is no need for lockdowns or other closures, given the tools available to fight the variant, starting with vaccines and boosters.
“We are in a very different and stronger place than we were a year ago. And there is no need to lock down,” Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at a briefing. “We know how to keep our kids in school, our businesses open. And we’re not going to shut down our economy in any way.”
Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, underlined that omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant — with a doubling time of about two days, based on preliminary data — and warned that the number of cases in the country will only grow in the coming weeks.
The variant’s high transmissibility is reflected in states such as New Jersey and New York, where the CDC estimates that omicron could already account for 13 percent of all cases.
To stem further transmission, Walensky urged the unvaccinated to get the shots and for those eligible to get boosters, particularly the elderly. She also recommended masking in indoor public settings in areas of high or substantial community transmission, which now amount to 90 percent of all counties.
Walensky also pointed to a sharp increase in infections among unvaccinated nursing home residents — from 3.4 to 8.8 per 1,000 people between Oct. 31 to Dec. 5 — and an increase in cases among those who are fully vaccinated, which she said is probably attributable to the waning of vaccine protection over time.
However, she added, nursing home residents who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster have a 10 times lower rate of contracting covid-19 compared with those who have received only a first dose or are unvaccinated.
Five GOP governors ask Pentagon to drop vaccine mandate for National Guard membersReturn to menu
Five Republican governors have asked the Pentagon to withdraw its requirement for all National Guard members to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, expanding the front of GOP resistance to President Biden’s directives that the federal workforce and government contractors be immunized.
Governors from Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, Mississippi and Nebraska signed a joint letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday saying they agree that he has authority to impose requirements on service members under federal control. That includes National Guard troops — ordinarily under the state command — when they are mobilized for duty beyond their borders, such as overseas deployments.
“However, directives dictating whether training in a Title 32 status can occur, setting punishment requirements for refusing to be covid-19 vaccinated, and requiring separation from each state National Guard if unvaccinated are beyond your constitutional and statutory authority,” the joint letter said. Title 32 status is the authority that governors use as commanders in chief of their troops.
Retail sales disappoint in November, raising concerns that inflation is tamping down spendingReturn to menu
Rising prices for gas and groceries are prompting Americans to pull back in other categories, raising fears that lingering inflation — coupled with a new coronavirus wave — could be slowing economic growth.
Retail sales edged up 0.3 percent in November from the month before, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, well below the 0.8 percent forecast by economists. It’s also a significant slowdown from the 1.7 percent spike recorded in October, when Americans got a head-start on holiday shopping.
The biggest sales increases reflected the rising costs of fuel and food, with gas stations notching a 1.7 percent jump. Spending at restaurants and bars rose 1 percent, while grocery store sales climbed 0.9 percent. But spending in key holiday categories was down considerably from October, when many retailers began rolling out early Black Friday deals. Department store sales slumped 5.4 percent, while electronics and appliance stores reported a 4.6 percent decrease.
Economists said renewed global health concerns due to the omicron variant, which was discovered just before Black Friday, have contributed to the slowdown in sales growth.
U.S. spent more than $4 trillion on health care last year, driven by pandemicReturn to menu
U.S. health spending topped $4 trillion for the first time in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic reshaped the economy and sparked new demands for health care, federal actuaries reported Wednesday.
“The pandemic contributed to major changes in the way in which health care was delivered,” actuaries from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wrote in a Health Affairs research brief.
For instance, many elective procedures were delayed or canceled, and demand for some health-care goods and services fell. Overall, the nation’s gross domestic product shrank by 2.2 percent last year, and the number of people covered by private health insurance declined by 0.8 percent amid layoffs and furloughs, the actuaries found.
But U.S. health spending overall still rose by 9.7 percent last year — the fastest growth rate in nearly two decades — driven by a 36 percent jump in the federal government’s spending on health care. Much of that spending was contained in relief packages enacted by Congress, as lawmakers routed billions of dollars to health-care providers responding to the pandemic.
The actuaries also found that the number of uninsured Americans slightly declined in 2020, as more people enrolled in government health plans and offset the decline of private health insurance. For instance, 76 million people were enrolled in Medicaid, the safety-net health program for low-income Americans, compared with 72.3 million in 2019.
Los Angeles schools delay student vaccine mandate until fall 2022Return to menu
The Los Angeles school board agreed Tuesday to delay enforcement of its coronavirus vaccine mandate for students 12 and older who attend class in person.
In September, the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Board of Education was the first major school district in the country to require all students to show proof of full vaccination by Jan. 10 to attend in-person classes. Otherwise, they would be transferred to an online independent study program.
But on Tuesday, the board voted to push back the implementation of the policy until the next academic year, citing concerns about disruption to learning and the challenges of transferring tens of thousands of students into independent study.
So far, 87 percent of Los Angeles public school students 12 and older have either shown vaccination proof or obtained a medical exemption — or a rare extension. About 28,000 students were unvaccinated as of Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
School board members and district officials also argued that enforcing the mandate in January could cause massive academic disruption and affect even vaccinated students, as thousands of teachers would have to be transferred to the online study program.
“I felt like we were ending up with a situation in which those who complied would be the most negatively affected,” school board member Jackie Goldberg told the Times. “I think we have no choice.”
District officials had previously argued that postponing the mandate would allow them to “provide high-quality academic offerings” to both in-person and online students.
The Los Angeles school district, the country’s second-largest, said Tuesday that all in-person staff members and students will be required to get weekly coronavirus tests starting in January.
Canada reissues advisory against nonessential international travelReturn to menu
TORONTO — Canada on Wednesday reissued an advisory against nonessential international travel amid concerns about the spread of the omicron variant, warning that traveling Canadians “could contract the virus or get stranded abroad.”
“Now is not the time to travel,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said at a news conference in Ottawa. “The rapid spread of the omicron variant on the global scale makes us fear the worst for Canadians that may think of traveling.”
However, Canadian officials stopped short of announcing stricter measures that they reportedly had been considering, including slamming shut the nation’s borders to nonessential travel — a move that would have caused economic pain and significant disruption ahead of the holidays.
Canada first issued an advisory against nonessential international travel in March 2020 and lifted it this October. It had introduced other changes to testing and quarantine rules at the border since the omicron variant was first identified, but it has been slow to implement some of them, such as mandatory testing upon arrival for some air passengers.
Officials did not rule out further travel restrictions in the weeks ahead.
Given how rapidly the situation is evolving, “we are constantly reassessing,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.
Fauci says omicron-specific vaccine is not yet needed because booster shots will protectReturn to menu
Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that an omicron-specific coronavirus vaccine is not needed at this time because early data indicates existing booster shots bolster disease-fighting antibodies. Protection against severe illness should remain intact, though somewhat diminished.
“Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster,” Fauci said at a White House coronavirus briefing. “If you are unvaccinated, you are very vulnerable not only to the existing delta surge we are experiencing but also to omicron.”
Fauci reviewed a slew of data that has emerged during the past week showing that after two doses of messenger RNA vaccines — the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots — antibodies that are a key line of immune defense lose their potency against the omicron variant.
He showed laboratory data from the National Institutes of Health that revealed a Moderna booster shot restored antibodies to what are probably protective levels; those figures will be published in a preprint study in coming days, Fauci said. Similar data was presented on Pfizer-BioNTech boosters last week.
U.K. records highest daily total of coronavirus cases as omicron surgesReturn to menu
LONDON — Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest daily total of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the highly transmissible omicron variant surges across the country, doubling in less than two days in many areas.
“The wave of omicron continues to roll in across the whole of the United Kingdom,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an evening news conference at which he urged Britons to get booster jabs.
Johnson said hospitalizations were up “10 percent nationally, week on week, and up by almost a third in London.”
Figures released Wednesday showed 78,610 new cases and 165 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The previous record of 68,053 cases was reported Jan. 8. These are confirmed cases; the actual number of infections is thought to be far higher.
But Johnson also said there were “signs of hope” as people rush to get booster shots.
Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said at the news briefing that “records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks” as cases continue to rise.
“What we’ve got is two epidemics on top of one another. An existing delta epidemic, roughly flat, and a very rapidly growing omicron epidemic on top of it.”
Whitty, who struck a much more cautious note than Johnson, also stressed that the data out of South Africa suggesting that omicron was milder may have been “over-interpreted” in the U.K. and not be as pertinent here because of different waves, timings and immunity levels in different populations.
“I want to put a really serious caution on this,” he said. “There is a danger that people have over-interpreted to say this is not a problem and what are we worrying about. I want to be clear: I’m afraid this is going to be a problem.”
The exact nature of the problem is still to be determined, he said.
Survey finds worker vaccine mandates leveled off from OctoberReturn to menu
Employee vaccine mandates have leveled off since October — after a significant increase in the summer and fall — with 36 percent of U.S. workers saying their employer requires vaccinations, according to a Gallup survey released Wednesday.
The results are based on an update from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 of a coronavirus tracking survey that included interviews with a national sample of more than 2,000 employed adults.
Vaccine requirements for businesses and workers continue to be a thorny and highly politicized issue, with some states and local governments challenging federal policies and mandates.
The survey interviews were done after courts blocked President Biden’s vaccine requirements for federal government workers and employees at large private companies. This could partly explain why employer vaccination requirements appear to be steadying.
Meanwhile, 43 percent of U.S. workers say their employer is “encouraging vaccination” but not requiring it, compared with 66 percent in May and 55 percent in August.
Gallup has also tracked attitudes toward vaccine mandates among employees and has found that workers are more likely to support than oppose them: Overall, 55 percent of U.S. employees favor vaccination requirements at work, while 35 percent are opposed and 11 percent do not have an opinion either way.
The percentage that strongly opposes vaccine mandates has consistently registered between 29 percent and 31 percent since May, while strong support has trended upward from 29 percent in May, exceeding 40 percent each month since August.
German police raid 6 homes over alleged anti-vaccine plot to kill top officialReturn to menu
BERLIN — German police raided six homes Wednesday in an investigation of an alleged plot by radical anti-vaccine campaigners to kill a top regional official.
Crossbows and other weapons were confiscated during the raid. According to a police statement, the five men and one woman under investigation were linked “by their rejection of immunizations, the state and the current coronavirus policies” and were suspected of “preparing a severe anti-state violent crime.”
The alleged plot was first revealed in a report last week by German public broadcaster ZDF about the “Dresden Offline Network,” a chat group on the Telegram messaging app. The report included purported audio messages among the group’s members discussing weapons they had gathered and how they would kill rather than be vaccinated.
Their goal allegedly was to kill the leader of the eastern state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer. The purported leader of the anti-vaccination group can be heard saying, “We already talked about this in the offline meeting. We will eliminate the minister.”
Violent altercations and protests have roiled Germany since the government announced recently that it is considering a full vaccine mandate.
German anti-vaccination activists and coronavirus deniers are largely organizing through Telegram, and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser recently threatened harsh measures against the tech company if it did not comply with German regulations on hate speech.
In his inaugural address to parliament earlier Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany was experiencing a “denial of reality, absurd conspiracy theories, willful disinformation and violent extremism.”
“A small extremist minority has turned its back on our society, our democracy, our community and our state, not only on science, rationality and reason,” he added.
Navarro rejects interview with House coronavirus panel, again defying subpoenaReturn to menu
A former senior Trump administration official again told the House’s coronavirus panel that he would not comply with its subpoena, escalating a standoff with Democrats probing the government’s pandemic response.
“I will not be coerced into sitting for a deposition before your Star Chamber,” Peter Navarro, who served as President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser, wrote in a letter to the panel shared with The Washington Post, rejecting an interview scheduled for Wednesday. Navarro alleged that the panel’s investigation was politically motivated.
A spokeswoman for the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis said Navarro had “no valid basis” for refusing the subpoena. The panel has conducted months of interviews with officials involved in the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, which Democrats said have substantiated claims that Trump officials interfered in health experts’ work and mishandled the response.
The panel last month subpoenaed Navarro, asking him to turn over documents about the White House response by Dec. 8 and sit for a transcribed interview on Dec. 15. Democrats have focused on Navarro because of his early 2020 memos warning Trump that the nation was unprepared to respond to the virus, as well as Navarro’s subsequent role overseeing investments in supplies and equipment to fight the pandemic.
But Navarro last week cited a “direct order” from the former president to claim executive privilege. In an interview Wednesday, he insisted that the panel could not compel him to cooperate. “They don’t have a legal leg to stand on,” he said.
Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), who is leading the probe, warned Navarro in a Dec. 11 letter that his defiance of the subpoena was “improper” and that his claim of executive privilege was “insupportable.” Clyburn also told Navarro that he was putting himself at risk if he did not comply with the subpoena. Congress can pursue financial penalties or even jail time against those who defy subpoenas.
Navarro is the first witness to defy the panel’s subpoenas.