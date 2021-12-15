But some health officials were encouraged by evidence from a major private study in South Africa that suggests omicron causes less severe illness than earlier variants. The study, however, also found that it was more resistant to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine commonly used there.
Here’s what to know
Australia announces mRNA plant that could make 100 million doses a year
Australia, which was initially criticized for the slow start to its rollout of coronavirus vaccines, announced Tuesday it would build a plant that could produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses a year.
The factory will be built in Victoria state, in a partnership between vaccine manufacturer Moderna and the federal and state governments. It is expected to open by 2024.
The announcement came amid a jump in case numbers worldwide, including in Australia, that health officials are attributing to the highly contagious omicron variant. Canberra in recent days shortened the timeline for boosters, advising residents who have received two doses of vaccine to get a third after five months instead of six.
“This investment will continue to secure Australia’s future economic prosperity while protecting lives by providing access to world-leading mRNA vaccines made on Australian soil,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement Tuesday.
Australia produces the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under license but doesn’t have the ability to manufacture messenger RNA vaccines — which hobbled its vaccination program in the early days when worries about rare blood clots made Australians hesitant to get immunized.
Countries around the world have ramped up their vaccine-making capabilities during the pandemic. Britain announced plans last year for a state-of-the-art facility capable of producing millions of doses each month. Previously, it had just one plant, in Liverpool, making seasonal flu vaccines and another, in Scotland, making a niche product, Japanese encephalitis vaccine, according to local media reports.
Moderna, under intense pressure to send more of its coronavirus vaccine to lower-income countries, announced in October it would build a manufacturing plant in Africa capable of producing 500 million doses of mRNA vaccine a year.
“The mRNA vaccines have proven to be, I’d argue, the biggest scientific discovery over the course of this pandemic,” Morrison said. “And that means that they are a massive part of the future of vaccines, not just here in this country but all around the world.”
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- Infections are jumping in many countries that are bracing for a potential omicron wave — from Kenya, which saw its highest figures since easing restrictions in the fall, to Singapore, which is tightening rules for the unvaccinated.
- Denmark surpassed 1,000 daily cases of omicron for the first time as the European Union predicted the variant would become the dominant version of the virus in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January.
- Italy imposed new coronavirus restrictions for people arriving from other E.U. countries ahead of the holiday travel season, requiring all travelers to show proof of a negative test. The country also extended a state of emergency until March.
- The Philippines reported its first omicron cases in two people who came to the country from abroad.
- Pfizer and BioNTech will replace AstraZeneca next year as the main suppliers of coronavirus vaccines to Covax, the global initiative to get doses to the world’s poorer countries.
Air Force discharges 27 service members in first apparent dismissals over vaccine refusal
The Air Force removed 27 people for not obeying orders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said Monday, apparently marking the U.S. military’s first dismissals of those who refuse the shots.
More than 94 percent of the Air Force is fully vaccinated, according to the service’s data. But tens of thousands of active-duty members across all services have declined the vaccines, a show of defiance in a culture built around following orders. Many have sought rarely given exemptions.
Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek acknowledged that those dismissed Monday were the first active-duty Air Force members to be discharged over the Pentagon’s vaccination requirements for military members.
Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac to assess efficacy against omicron
Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinovac says it is assessing how the omicron variant will affect the efficacy of its vaccine, after initial, small studies found “inadequate” immunity responses among people who had a full course of its shot.
“Sinovac is conducting further research on how antibodies change in the blood serum at different phases after vaccination, so that we would be able to get a more comprehensive review of the omicron’s impact on our vaccine efficacy,” company spokesman Liu Peicheng told The Washington Post, after China recorded two omicron cases this week.
Late Tuesday, the University of Hong Kong issued a statement saying it had tested antibodies in the blood serum of 25 people fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot, called Coronavac, and none showed sufficient antibodies to neutralize omicron — raising early questions about whether tens of millions of people relying on the Chinese shot would be protected against the new variant. Sinovac, which has supplied 2.3 billion shots to China and dozens of other countries, is the world’s largest supplier of coronavirus vaccine.
The study, not yet peer-reviewed, is available online as a preprint in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that a third shot, which is being offered in the United States and other countries, would increase protection against omicron. The Hong Kong scientists also recommended a third vaccine dose as soon as possible. But whether a third dose of the current Sinovac vaccine will enhance efficacy against omicron remains unclear, they said.
Sinovac and the state-owned Sinopharm, whose vaccines are based on the original SARS-CoV-2 strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China, have both started preparing for booster shots targeting omicron, though neither have proceeded to clinical trials. The National Institutes for Food and Drug Control — essentially China’s Food and Drug Administration — cited initial lab trials in saying that mix-and-match shots are 10 times more effective and provide better protection against omicron than three shots of the vaccines by Sinovac or Sinopharm.
More than 80 percent of the Chinese population is fully vaccinated, most with Sinovac or Sinopharm shots, and the government is signaling it has no intentions to loosen its strict border controls for its policy of zero tolerance against coronavirus cases.
Zhang Wenhong, a Shanghai-based infectious-disease expert who advises China’s covid response policy, said Sunday at a science event that China needs to rethink its vaccination strategy if things get worse.
“In a worst-case scenario, increased transmissibility and strong virulence [of omicron] would render booster shots ineffective,” he said. “If that happens, then we would need a new strategy on vaccine and a tougher policy on prevention and control.”
Analysis: Wealthy nations rush boosters as poorer ones await first doses
Omicron has led to a rush in wealthy nations for boosters. On Sunday evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country would aim to offer all eligible adults a booster shot by the end of the year, citing the exponential spread of the new variant.
Other high-income countries are also pushing ahead with boosters, overcoming earlier hesitation about offering extra doses outside of the standard one- or two-dose regimen initially approved, depending on the manufacturer.
“We’re getting booster shots to 1.1 million Americans a day — more people boosted per day than ever before,” White House covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said told reporters Monday.
But while these extra shots are being administered faster than ever, many people in poorer nations are still waiting for their first doses. Roughly 54 million booster shots had been administered in the United States as of Sunday, compared with 64 million doses administered in total in low-income nations, according to Our World in Data. And that gap may soon close: While the pace of vaccination in low-income nations is increasing, all together they have only administered more than a million shots a day three times so far.
Boris Johnson sees record rebellion from his own Conservative Party on covid policies
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has mostly been able to do what he wants since his Conservative Party won a historic majority of seats in Parliament, but on Tuesday, he faced a massive rebellion from his own side, as lawmakers came out against his proposals to head off an exploding number of coronavirus infections driven by the new omicron variant.
Johnson wants people to work from home if they can, wear face coverings in more settings and, most controversially, prove they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative coronavirus test before they can enter large, crowded gatherings, both indoors and out — like some company Christmas parties and sports events.
In a vote on “covid passes,” 99 Conservative lawmakers voted against Johnson’s measure, even more than the 70 to 80 who had earlier pledged to rebel. Another 17 Conservative lawmakers abstained.