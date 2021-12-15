Prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence of 300 months in federal prison, to be served concurrently with his sentence on the murder conviction.
Chauvin, appearing in court in an orange prison jumpsuit before U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, answered quietly as the judge asked him whether he understood what he was doing.
“Yes, your honor,” Chauvin said.
“You understand that there is no right to appeal to a higher court? This is the end of it?” Magnuson asked.
“Yes your honor,” Chauvin responded.
In a joint statement, attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms, who represented the Floyd family in a civil lawsuit in his death, said Chauvin’s guilty plea shows that “significant change is afoot” in holding police officers accountable for their actions. But they reminded the public to “never forget its cost.”
“George Floyd was a son, a brother, and a father … who changed the world,” the attorneys said. “We all play a role in keeping his legacy alive. We must all keep marching. We must all keep fighting against injustice. We must do this for George, to ensure that his one life and shocking death will change the future for countless others”
Several members of Floyd’s family were in the room as Chauvin pleaded guilty, including Floyd’s brothers Philonise, Rodney and Terrance Floyd. Also present was the teenager cited in the second civil rights complaint. On the other side of the courtroom were several relatives of Chauvin. The two sides did not interact. As the proceedings ended, Philonise Floyd said to the teenager, “It’s a good day for justice,” according to the pool report.
Chauvin waved at his family as he left the courtroom.
Chauvin had previously pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he violated Floyd’s constitutional rights during a deadly encounter in which he and three other Minneapolis police officers restrained and handcuffed Floyd face down on a city street as Floyd gasped for air and eventually lost consciousness.
The May 2020 incident, captured on a viral Facebook video, spurred a national reckoning on issues of race and policing and sparked mass demonstrations around the world.
Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck and back for 9½ minutes, was convicted in April on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison. Chauvin is appealing that sentence.
Chauvin was also facing a second federal charge alleging he violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old by hitting him with a flashlight and kneeling on him during a 2017 arrest.
A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin and three other officers at the scene of Floyd’s killing — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao — in May on charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights. A federal trial in that case is expected to begin in January, though an official trial date has not yet been set.
Former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights plead not guilty
It was not immediately clear how Chauvin’s change of plea might affect the upcoming trial. Attorneys for Kueng, Lane and Tou did not respond to requests for comment.
Kueng, Lane and Thao are also facing state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter and are scheduled to go on trial in that case on March 7 — a proceeding that was originally scheduled to take place in August.
But Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill, who is overseeing the state case, delayed the trial to allow the federal case to proceed first. Cahill also voiced a desire to put “some distance” between Chauvin’s high-profile trial and the case against the other officers — citing in part the immense publicity and its potential impact on jury selection.
Federal prosecutors had alleged that Chauvin violated Floyd’s constitutional rights to be free from unreasonable seizure and from unreasonable force by a police officer when he restrained him on the street. Kueng and Thao were charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck and back. All four officers were charged with failing to render medical aid to Floyd.
Attorneys for Kueng, Lane and Thao filed motions to separate their federal cases from Chauvin’s — arguing their clients could be tarnished by jurors’ views of Chauvin and his behavior toward Floyd. And in an echo of arguments made during the state case, the attorneys also expressed concern that a joint trial could result in a “blame game” among the former officers — with Robert Paule, the attorney for Thao, suggesting the other defendants could become something akin to a “second prosecutor” against his client.
But U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung declined to sever Chauvin from the case, writing in a Nov. 29 order that the attorneys failed to prove that Chauvin’s previous conviction would jeopardize their clients’ rights to a fair trial.
“There is a significant amount of overlap and interplay between the charges. … Additionally, the government will be using essentially the same substantive evidence against each of the defendants at trial,” Leung wrote, calling a joint trial “proper in this case.”
Leung also wrote he was “unpersuaded” by concerns the officers are likely to mount “antagonistic defenses.”
Chauvin faced a potential life sentence in the federal case over Floyd’s killing. The plea deal is expected to allow Chauvin to serve his state murder and manslaughter convictions concurrently with his federal sentence, which will be formalized at a later date.