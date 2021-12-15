Sewell, a 49-year-old police official from Queens, will be expected to steer the city out of a recent spike in violent crime — an issue Adams campaigned on — and lead the nation’s largest police department at a time of heightened tension within the force over vaccine mandates and with local communities over allegations of racism in policing.
“I’m here to meet the moment,” she told the New York Post, which first reported her selection, in an interview Tuesday. Sewell, who would also be the third Black person to lead the NYPD, told the newspaper, “I take it very seriously, the historic nature of this.”
She is poised to replace Dermot Shea, who was appointed commissioner by Mayor Bill de Blasio at the end of 2019.
Sewell has been a police officer since 1997. She climbed the ranks of the Nassau County Police Department, working in hostage negotiations and internal affairs, among other responsibilities, as she went from patrol officer to chief of detectives, overseeing the department’s homicide, narcotics and crime scene investigators, according to Newsday.
The Nassau County agency has about 2,400 uniformed officers — significantly fewer than the NYPD’s roughly 36,000.
During his run for mayor, Adams pledged to select a woman as New York’s police chief, and he told the New York Post that Sewell was chosen among a pool of qualified candidates for her ability to combat violent crime, as well as her “experience and emotional intelligence.”
“Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD,” Adams told the newspaper, which reported that during her job interview, Sewell had to show she could handle a “mock press conference about the shooting of an apparently unarmed black man by a white police officer.”
“We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America,” said Patrick J. Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York, the city’s largest police union, which sued the city a few weeks ago over vaccine mandates for municipal workers.
“The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street. New York City police officers have passed our breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal,” Lynch said in a statement.
“I am ready to hit the ground running,” Sewell said in a video interview with the New York Post, adding that her priority will be to assess how to best reduce violent crime in the city.
Adams has frequently spoken on the campaign trail of his desire to reform the NYPD, motivated in part by an experience he had with law enforcement as a teenager. His official biography as Brooklyn borough president says Adams “was drawn to public service at the early age of 15 after he and his brother were beaten badly by police officers.”
As a mayoral candidate, Adams said he would seek to bridge the divide between police officers and the communities they serve. His campaign website states: “We need the NYPD — we just need them to be better.”
