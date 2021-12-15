When Koon came to his senses, he and his wife, Jackie, were lying in the neighbor’s yard, about 100 feet away from his mother-in-law’s bathroom. He and his wife appeared relatively unscathed. But after the wind subsided, he heard his 4-year-old, Dallas, calling for him and saw the bloody gashes on his son’s head. Under a pile of debris, Koon found his 11-year-old son, Bentley, moaning and complaining about an injured leg. His mother-in-law, Sheila Rose, was also trapped under debris, bleeding profusely from her head.