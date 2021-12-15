The last trade before the house turned out to be most difficult. It involved a Chipotle Celebrity card, which is given to a select group of super fans for a year’s worth of free food. The woman interested in the card, whom Skipper called “the number one Chipotle fan I’ve ever met in my entire life,” lived in Canada and wanted to trade a trailer worth $40,000 that was equipped with solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall, a battery system that stores solar energy. But closed borders and paperwork backlogs stalled the trade for months.