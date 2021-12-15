The vast majority of employees on the Friday night shift survived the devastation at Mayfield Consumer Products, where, the company said, all workers sheltered in place as a storm of extraordinary strength pummeled the area on its tear through four states. Experts said investigators — and insurers — would look closely at the factory’s emergency plan, how it was communicated to employees, whether it was followed that night and whether the stucco-sided building complied with building codes. The investigation could take six months, a Labor Cabinet spokeswoman said.