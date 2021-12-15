In a Tuesday briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president “wants those on the ground to know the federal government is there to provide whatever support is needed for them.”
Here’s what to know
Kentucky launches probe into safety at leveled candle factory where 8 died
Kentucky’s Labor Cabinet said Tuesday that its Occupational Safety and Health Program has opened an investigation into eight deaths at a tornado-destroyed candle factory in the town of Mayfield, a routine probe that Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said he expected would “get to the bottom of what happened” at a facility where 110 workers were buried under a collapsed ceiling and walls.
The vast majority of employees on the Friday night shift survived the devastation at Mayfield Consumer Products, where, the company said, all workers sheltered in place as a storm of extraordinary strength pummeled the area on its tear through four states. Experts said investigators — and insurers — would look closely at the factory’s emergency plan, how it was communicated to employees, whether it was followed that night and whether the stucco-sided building complied with building codes. The investigation could take six months, a Labor Cabinet spokeswoman said.
But workplace safety and engineering experts said the tornado-specific requirements facing the factory, which opened in 1991 as a garment-making facility, may have been minimal. A company spokesman and the state Labor Cabinet spokeswoman said the factory had an emergency action plan that outlined how to handle a crisis like the storm. But federal regulations do not require such a plan at many businesses, said Jim Stanley, a former OSHA official who is now president of FDRsafety, a consulting firm.
U.S. has world's highest tornado risk. Here's why.
Friday night’s cataclysmic quad-state tornado outbreak reminds us of the vulnerability of the United States to tornadoes and how the threat of these destructive storms looms menacingly real over the eastern two-thirds of the country during any season of the year.
We’re not alone, as tornadoes happen in other parts of the world, too. But by sheer numbers (about 1,200 on average per year), the United States has the dubious honor of residing at the top of the list.
The nation’s broad expanse of course plays a significant role — more area equals more opportunity. But it is our geography and juxtaposition on the continent that provide the fuel for increased risk. What makes the United States so special?