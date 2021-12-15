President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the swaths of damage in areas hardest hit by a string of tornadoes that killed at least 74 people there and 14 in other states.

“With each passing day, the human impact of this devastation is just — the depth of the losses are becoming more and more apparent,” Biden said at a briefing this week on the federal response to the tornadoes. “But we’re going to get this done. We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help.”

In a Tuesday briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president “wants those on the ground to know the federal government is there to provide whatever support is needed for them.”

Here’s what to know

  • Biden is set to first go to Fort Campbell for a storm briefing, then later to Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey storm damage, the White House said this week.
  • Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has said more than 100 people are unaccounted for and search efforts continue. Ages of the state’s known victims range from 2 months to 98 years.
