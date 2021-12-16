When the governor ordered only essential businesses remain open, Ramsey begrudgingly closed the office, the lawsuit claims. But Amos and other video editors were made to work in the office, with higher-ups claiming it was “essential” work, the lawsuit alleges. When Amos said he might live out of his garage to avoid exposing his family to the virus while working in the office, one of his bosses discouraged him from doing so because it would look bad, the lawsuit claims.