In Virginia, the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty, and Utah, where a bipartisan bill to abolish will be considered next year, Dunham said that “one of the big developments in both of those states was a combination of prosecutors supporting abolition as well as family members of murder victims.” In Virginia, the daughter of a slain sheriff’s deputy told lawmakers that family members are retraumatized by the appeals process and do not experience solace when an execution takes place, as it did for the killer of Cpl. Eric Sutphin.