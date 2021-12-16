On Monday, local nonprofit news outlet the Current posted a clip of people watching the surveillance footage inside Odinet’s home. A man in the video says his mother yelled the n-word multiple times at the alleged burglar, who is Black.
Then, a woman watching the security footage chimed in, “We have a n-----," she says, repeating the slur before adding “like a roach.”
The video sparked national outrage, causing community leaders and racial justice organizations to call for the judge to leave her position and local defense attorneys to question her impartiality toward Black defendants.
Odinet is taking an unpaid leave of absence, her attorney, Dane Ciolino, confirmed to The Washington Post. He did not indicate if and when she will return to the court.
“She is embarrassed, humiliated, and sorry for what she has done and the trouble that she caused the community,” Ciolino said in a statement Wednesday night.
Odinet, a Republican, was elected last year to a six-year term as a judge for Lafayette City Court, which handles misdemeanors, juvenile cases and traffic violations. Her husband, Ken Odinet, is a plastic surgeon who was reelected in 2019 as the local coroner, according to the Current. A year before she was elected, Odinet returned to work in 2019 as public defender in the city court after taking time off to raise and home-school the couple’s two sets of twins, the Acadiana Advocate reported. The twins are now 22 and 19, according to Louisiana voting records.
The video, which was leaked to the Current by an unknown source, is a recording of a group of people watching the security footage shot outside Odinet’s home. At one point in the cellphone video, a male voice refers to Odinet’s 22-year-old son by name, laughing that he was “just standing there” as the accused burglar attempted to flee.
According to a report from the Lafayette Police Department reviewed by the Current, the alleged burglar had broken into a car around 2 a.m. Saturday as one of the family members was returning home.
“When the suspect observed the victim arrive, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught by the victim,” the police report says. Two young men then “held the suspect down until officers arrived,” according to the report.
The accused burglar, who police say broke into two cars, has been identified as Robert Handy. He was taken to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with two counts of simple burglary. He is being held on $10,000 bond, jail records show. It’s not immediately clear whether Handy has an attorney.
After the video of the Odinet family watching the surveillance footage emerged, the judge made a statement apologizing, adding that she had “zero recollection of the video” with the racist language. Odinet added that she was “a wreck” and in a “fragile” mental state after the incident.
“I was given a sedative at the time of the video,” she said. “ … Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”
The recording led to backlash from activists and lawmakers in Louisiana. The local chapter of the NAACP, the Southern division of the Anti-Defamation League and the Urban League of Louisiana all called on Odinet to resign. The language used in the video “is remnant of the shouts at lynchings in years gone by," Michael Toussaint, the president of the NAACP local branch said in a statement.
“We do not believe a person having her revealed disposition should fulfill any office bearing the powers over judiciary,” Toussaint added.
State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux (D) called the racist slurs “reprehensible” and “offensive.” He said he plans to petition the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana to investigate Odinet’s “ethical conduct and actions” as he called into question the judge’s impartiality “in cases involving African Americans.”
“Our community deserves better and we should not stop until we have accountability and transparency,” Boudreaux said in a statement.