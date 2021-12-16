Odinet, a Republican, was elected last year to a six-year term as a judge for Lafayette City Court, which handles misdemeanors, juvenile cases and traffic violations. Her husband, Ken Odinet, is a plastic surgeon who was reelected in 2019 as the local coroner, according to the Current. A year before she was elected, Odinet returned to work in 2019 as public defender in the city court after taking time off to raise and home-school the couple’s two sets of twins, the Acadiana Advocate reported. The twins are now 22 and 19, according to Louisiana voting records.