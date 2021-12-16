They left and kept trying to get the postal worker to tell them where the drugs were, according to federal prosecutors. They mentioned a gun and called someone to ask how much it would cost to have the carrier killed, court records state. One of the kidnappers FaceTimed their cocaine supplier, records add, and held up the phone so the person on the other end of the line could see the carrier’s face. This is the woman who stole “our package,” the kidnapper allegedly said, adding, “We’re going to kill her.”