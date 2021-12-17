That argument was endorsed last month by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who declared the word “squaw” to be derogatory and ordered the creation of a task force to scrub it from more than 650 geographic names, as well as a diverse committee to recommend changes to other offensive place names. The moves, she said, will “accelerate” the current process, under which a long-standing federal naming board considers proposals on a case-by-case basis after input from state bodies like Colorado’s. By next fall, “squaw” could be history on U.S. maps.