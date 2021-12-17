Northern and Midwestern states are seeing upticks in infections, including New York, where health experts say a spike is partially attributable to omicron. States with warmer climes, including Texas, Florida, and Hawaii, have seen cases rise during the last week, though per capita case numbers remain below the national average.
European leaders vow to coordinate coronavirus measures — even as some go it alone
BRUSSELS — E.U. members have vowed to coordinate their coronavirus measures with each other, even as some countries continue to enact rules on their own without informing the bloc.
Leaders of the club’s 27 member states, who were in Brussels Thursday for a one-day summit that stretched into the early hours of Friday, discussed how they should tackle the new omicron variant and agreed that restrictions should not target E.U. residents who are traveling within the bloc.
The ability to travel freely within the E.U. is one of the bloc’s core values and leaders have been trying to strike a balance between upholding that freedom and implementing restrictions that could slow the spread of the virus. The restrictions apply only to E.U. residents, while foreign travelers are subject to other rules.
But the summit rhetoric may not carry much weight. In recent days, countries including Italy and Greece announced without warning that all vaccinated travelers will need to bring a negative test before crossing the border — an attempt to curb infections as people travel for the holidays. The E.U. health agency reported that omicron would be the dominant variant in Europe by February.
Leaders also said the bloc’s executive arm would propose that the European Union’s vaccine certificates expire nine months after people receive their vaccines — unless they get boosters. E.U. covid certificates — which indicate vaccination, recovery or negative test status — are often required to cross borders within the bloc, enter restaurants or trains and to participate in public life.
In November, the European Commission also proposed that beginning January, travelers from any country should be able to enter the E.U. as long as they are vaccinated. E.U. countries are still debating those rules and they should be finalized next year, said an E.U. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss policy negotiations.
Omicron outbreak inducing whiplash for many Americans
With the omicron variant sending coronavirus cases spiking across the country, the pandemic is once again upending daily life and evoking the early days of the outbreak as scientists race to understand the still-unknown implications of this new type of coronavirus.
The worrying signs suddenly seem everywhere: Professional sports leagues are canceling games. Colleges are sending students home from campus. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut short his trip to Southeast Asia.
With the number of omicron cases appearing to double every two days, confirmed U.S. coronavirus infections have increased more than 50 percent in roughly two weeks, rising from 81,900 on Nov. 30 to 124,110 on Dec. 16, according to The Washington Post‘s rolling seven-day average.