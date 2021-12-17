Health ministers of the Group of Seven nations declared the omicron variant the “biggest current threat to global public health” on Thursday, as they stressed the importance of vaccine booster campaigns and continued “non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

The call from the G-7, which consists of the United States, Britain, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy, plus the EU, comes as the latest variant quickly makes its way across the globe. The World Health Organization said omicron has been detected in at least 77 countries and is probably everywhere. Northern European states are racing to contain a surge and at least 39 states in America have reported their first cases of the new variant.

Northern and Midwestern states are seeing upticks in infections, including New York, where health experts say a spike is partially attributable to omicron. States with warmer climes, including Texas, Florida, and Hawaii, have seen cases rise during the last week, though per capita case numbers remain below the national average.

Here’s what to know

  • The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow the nationwide enforcement of a vaccine mandate requiring millions of health care workers to get fully vaccinated.
  • The CDC recommended Thursday that people seeking the safest and most effective coronavirus vaccines and boosters go with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, instead of those made by Johnson & Johnson.
  • A rise in infections in Europe, including a record-breaking surge in Britain fueled in part by omicron, is prompting restrictions on the continent.