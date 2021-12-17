But Potter’s attorneys — who have argued she made a “human” error — sought to turn those police witnesses to her favor, soliciting friendly testimony from those former colleagues about her exemplary record on the force, her right to use force in trying to keep Wright from fleeing a traffic stop and sympathetic statements about her reaction after she fatally shot him.
“She's a good cop. A good person. A friend. I had no concerns going on calls with her,” Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland, who was Potter’s former supervisor, testified under defense cross-examination on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Timothy Gannon, the former Brooklyn Center police chief who resigned in the aftermath of the Wright shooting, testified for the defense, describing Potter as a “fine officer” who had not violated any department policy at the scene.
Gannon, who told the jury he was forced out of his job by the city’s elected officials for refusing to “immediately fire” Potter, said he reviewed her body-camera video of the incident in the hours after Wright’s killing.
“I saw no violation … of policy, procedure or law,” Gannon said.
But under cross-examination, prosecutor Matthew Frank tried to undermine Gannon’s testimony, pressing the former chief if it was “consistent with policy and practice for … a police officer to not know they have their gun in their hand when they shoot somebody.”
Potter is facing first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the killing of Wright, an unarmed 20-year-old Black man who prosecutors say had initially been pulled over in the Minneapolis suburb for expired tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
When officers discovered Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation, they tried to arrest him. As Wright struggled with another officer at the scene who was trying to handcuff him, Potter, who is White, drew her gun and twice threatened to “Tase” Wright before firing a single shot, striking him in the chest.
Body-camera video captured the chaotic incident, including Potter’s stunned reaction as she realized she had fired her Glock handgun. “Holy s — t! I just shot him,” Potter yelled at another officer, according to body-camera video repeatedly played for the jury. “I grabbed the wrong f-----g gun. I shot him.”
Squad dash cam video played in court showed Potter collapsing on a nearby sidewalk in shock after the shooting, shrieking and sobbing into her hands. Another officer at the scene, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, testified that he took Potter’s gun from her because he was concerned she might harm herself or jeopardize evidence.
“I’m going to go to prison,” Potter cried at the scene, according to body-camera video played in court. “I killed a boy.” But prosecutors also pointed out that Potter, a former president of the police union in Brooklyn Center, asked to call a union representative in the immediate aftermath of the shooting — prompting an objection from the defense, who have so far successfully limited testimony about her role in the union.
Kim Potter violated her oath and training when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, prosecutor says. Defense calls shooting a ‘mistake’ in first day of trial.
Prosecutors have argued that Potter’s role as a former union president made her “more than just a co-worker” to police witnesses and sought to tell the jury that officers, including those testifying for the state, might have friendly “bias” toward Potter, but Judge Regina Chu, who is overseeing the trial, denied that motion.
Wright — who had cried out “Ah, he shot me!” as the bullet pierced his chest — drove his vehicle a short distance down the street and crashed. Responding medical personnel were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dr. Lorren Jackson, an assistant Hennepin County medical examiner who conducted Wright’s autopsy, testified Potter’s bullet pierced his heart and lungs — a fatal injury that gives someone only “seconds to minutes” to live.
Jurors hear testimony from passenger in Daunte Wright’s car during trial of former officer Kimberly Potter
Prosecutors say Potter violated her oath and her training in shooting Wright and argued she “didn’t do anything to help” him and didn’t inform responding officers about what had happened, delaying medical aid to Wright and causing further chaos at the scene.
But Potter’s attorneys have repeatedly sought to undermine that argument, telling the jury that she made an innocent mistake or an “action error” during a chaotic moment when she feared for the safety of another officer.
Dr. Laurence Miller, a Florida psychologist who specializes in the study of police psychology, testified on behalf of the defense Friday that “action errors” happen to almost everybody — likening it to someone writing the incorrect date on a check.
“In plain language, you intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action that you intended was not the one you took,” Miller said.
Miller, who has specifically studied the issue of “weapons confusion" among police officers, testified that “an extreme degree of stress” can trigger action errors in law enforcement, even leading to officers blocking out memories of such incidents. In a previous ruling, Chu blocked Miller from saying this is what happened in the incident between Potter and Wright.
But under prosecution cross-examination, Miller agreed that officers are trained to manage their stress in the face of potentially dangerous situations. “They often are and should be, yes,” Miller replied.
Despite prosecution objections, the jury was allowed to hear testimony from Flesland, Johnson and Gannon that they believed, based on their training and knowledge of department policy, that Potter had the right to use deadly force at the scene if she believed another officer was in danger.
Gannon, who told the jury of the “sheer terror” he felt when he was once dragged by a car driven by a fleeing suspect, said he believed Potter not only had the right to use her Taser, but also her gun to stop Wright if she feared other officers could be injured. But he acknowledged he had only formed that opinion after watching additional footage of the scene in recent weeks as he prepared to be a witness for the defense.
Frank pressed Gannon on his personal friendship with Potter. The former chief admitted he felt “bad” for her. “Still do,” he said.
But Gannon later insisted his friendship with Potter did not compromise his opinions on the case. “There’s a reason why I’m an ex-chief,” Gannon said in response to a follow-up question from Gray. “Nobody gets me to say something or do something that I don’t believe in. I wouldn’t lie for anyone.”
The jury also heard testimony from Flesland about Potter’s mental state in the aftermath. He testified Tuesday under defense cross-examination that he and Gannon, who is expected to testify for the defense, responded to Potter’s home hours after Wright was killed.
Earl Gray, an attorney for Potter, asked “why” Flesland had gone there.
“We had been told she had hurt herself,” Flesland said.
Prosecutors objected and the line of questioning did not go further.
Before Daunte Wright’s death, a gun-Taser mix-up was blamed for another police killing: Oscar Grant at Fruitvale Station
Potter, 49, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center force, resigned after the April 11 incident which took place in the final weeks of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. Wright’s killing sparked fresh unrest across the Twin Cities, including clashes between demonstrators and police in a region still on edge after Floyd’s killing.
Potter faces at least 11 years in prison if convicted and prosecutors have filed a motion pressing for a tougher sentence if she is convicted.