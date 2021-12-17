The robberies happened during the heart of the pandemic as the Bay Area saw a surge in crimes targeting Asian Americans. In one such attack, an 84-year-old Thai man was violently shoved to the ground in San Francisco. He died days later. In Oakland, a 52-year-old Asian American woman was shot in the head with a flare gun. In February, a White woman approached an Asian American man sitting outside a restaurant in a city near San Jose and spit on him before allegedly telling him to go back “where you came from” and calling him a racist slur.