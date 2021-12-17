But as the group’s adult chaperone, Chelsea Cox, began to drive away on Nov. 9, Rowland — wearing long johns and holding a gun — appeared in the middle of the street, the girls later told investigators. At first, they said, they thought he was joking. Then, after the car rolled to a stop, Rowland allegedly approached the vehicle and pointed the gun at two girls in the front seat before turning the weapon toward Cox, according to a 10-page affidavit.
On Tuesday, Rowland was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault — both felonies — and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.
“Get the f--- out of the car,” the sheriff told Cox, according to the affidavit, before grabbing the woman by her hair and yanking her out of the vehicle.
A 12-year-old girl told investigators she then saw the sheriff hold the gun to Cox’s head — close enough to be touching — and say “I will f---ing shoot you,” according to the affidavit. Cox, investigators wrote, is Rowland’s neighbor.
The sheriff eventually told the group to leave, and no one appeared to be seriously injured. Five weeks later, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office formally charged Rowland, 62, who is due in court on Dec. 22, according to state records.
Neither Rowland nor his attorney immediately responded to requests for comment late Thursday. Rowland, a Republican who has been sheriff since 2012, took a leave of absence during the investigation but returned to work once it was completed, Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Rogers told East Idaho News.
In an interview with investigators, Rowland did not deny pulling Cox out of the car by her hair and pointing a gun at her head, though he said he did not have his finger on the trigger, according to the affidavit. Rowland added that he’d drank one alcoholic beverage on Nov. 9 but “was clear as a freaking bell” during the 8 p.m. incident.
The switch off of daylight saving time, which moved the clock back one hour a couple nights before, had “really messed me up,” he told investigators.
The youth group members, seven girls between the ages of 12 and 16, had been delivering what they called “thankful turkeys” to several homes that night, Cox told investigators. At each house, they taped a turkey to the door, rang the doorbell and ran away before the recipient knew who had done it. The group had made a turkey for Rowland’s wife and delivered all but two before reaching the sheriff’s home.
The girls’ first attempt to tape the turkey on Rowland’s door did not work because the sheriff saw them, and they ran back to Cox’s vehicle parked at the end of the cul-de-sac, the chaperone told to investigators. The girls were successful the second time, though — and thought they had gone undetected before they reported seeing the sheriff standing in the street with his gun as they started to drive off.
Rowland told investigators he was letting his dog out and was startled by two people running past his garage, down his driveway and toward the street. After checking on his car, he went back into his house. But minutes later, he said he heard his screen door open, followed by a knock. He thought someone might be breaking in, he told investigators.
Rowland also told investigators “drunk Indians” have driven down his cul-de-sac and “come to my door,” adding: “We have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.” (In a Thursday Facebook post, officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said the comments were “racist” and “extremely offensive” and called on Rowland to step down.)
After hearing the knock at his door, Rowland told his wife to get his gun, and he walked outside to see people running down the street, he told investigators. He also saw a vehicle he didn’t recognize turning around, he added, and thought someone might be “casing the neighborhood.”
Cox, who also did not respond to a request for comment, later told investigators the sheriff ought to have recognized her because they had been neighbors and close family friends for 30 years. Cox and her husband let Rowland park his trailer on their property, the affidavit states.
But as Rowland allegedly held his gun to her head, Cox told investigators their relationship didn’t seem to register to the sheriff. “That’s when I really got scared because the gun was still at my head and he didn’t know who I was,” Cox said, according to the affidavit.
All the girls told investigators they saw Rowland grab Cox, hold the weapon to her head and threaten to shoot her. They each noted that Rowland used profanity throughout the encounter.
The next morning, he called Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay and told him what had happened, according to the affidavit, which cited the police chief’s incident report.
According to the affidavit, the chief wrote that Rowland “went on to tell me he had really screwed up.”